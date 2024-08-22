Anzeige
Henkel Named as One of Best-in-State Employers by Forbes

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2024 / Henkel has been named to the Forbes 2024 Best-In-State Employers list for the state of Connecticut. This is recognition is awarded based on the results of an independent survey of over 160,000 U.S. employees that considers aspects of an employee's experience including working conditions, salary, potential for growth, and diversity.

"We are honored to be recognized by Forbes and Statista as a Best-In-State Employer in Connecticut," said Philipp Schaffer, Head of Henkel Consumer Brands, North America. "We are extremely proud of all our exceptionally talented Henkel colleagues, as it is their commitment, collaboration, innovation, and pioneering spirit that drive the success of Henkel in Connecticut, and across North America. We see this award as a positive milestone on our ongoing cultural journey and look forward to furthering our commitment to creating a workplace where every employee feels empowered to learn, grow, and drive organizational success on behalf of Henkel and our brands."

Read more in the full press release here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Henkel on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Henkel
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/henkel
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Henkel



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
