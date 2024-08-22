Tyvok, a leading innovator in cutting-edge laser technology, is excited to announce the launch of its latest product, the Spider S1. This state-of-the-art, 4'1"x8' (1250x2440mm) large-format laser engraving machine is designed to cater to a wide range of users, from professional artists to educators, and small businesses. With its powerful features and user-friendly design, the Spider S1 is set to redefine standards in the laser engraving industry.

HONG KONG / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2024 / The Spider S1 is a lightweight, fully enclosed laser engraving machine that combines high-power laser capabilities with LightBurn CNC wood panel cutting and relief engraving functions. This versatile machine is designed to meet the demands of various creative fields, including furniture manufacturing, art creation, and educational applications. Its innovative features and modular design allow users to unleash their creativity with unparalleled precision and efficiency.









"With Spider S1, we wanted to create a machine that not only meets the demands of professionals but also inspires creativity among users of all levels. The Spider S1's combination of power, precision, and versatility makes it the perfect tool for anyone looking to take their creations to the next level." - Founder, Stone Zhang.

The large format design of the Spider S1 makes it a game-changer. Despite being lighter than traditional industrial-grade plotters, the Spider S1 offers a full-size working area of 1200mm x 1000mm, which can be extended to 4'1"x8' (1250x2440mm). This expansive workspace allows users to handle full sheets of material, making it ideal for batch production and large-scale projects. Additionally, the machine's fully enclosed design further enhances user safety by preventing direct laser exposure and containing smoke, which can be filtered with an optional exhaust system. This enclosed structure is rare in large-format laser engraving machines, setting the Spider S1 apart as a leader in safety and environmental protection.

The Spider S1's powerful 60W laser can be downsampled to 40W and 20W, providing flexibility for different project requirements. This high-power laser ensures strong cutting and engraving capabilities across various of materials. Additionally, the Spider S1's semiconductor laser heads offer a cost-effective alternative to traditional CO2 laser heads, further enhancing its appeal.

In addition to its laser engraving capabilities, the Spider S1 excels in CNC wood panel cutting and relief engraving based on LightBurn. This dual functionality allows users to seamlessly switch between laser engraving and intricate woodwork, making it a versatile tool for artists and craftsmen. The machine opens up new possibilities for creating market-ready products, making it an indispensable asset for startups and creative professionals.

Precision and stability are at the heart of the Spider S1's design, thanks to its high-precision gear rack coupling system. This advanced feature ensures consistent accuracy, whether performing intricate engravings or complex cuts.

Spider S1 4'1"x8' 60W Laser Engraver & LightBurn CNC in One Machine will be coming soon with special rewards for early backers.

