Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 22.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Enormes Kurspotenzial: Fantastisch niedriger Börsenwert bietet bei dieser Aktie riesiges Aufwärtspotenzial
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
22.08.2024 16:02 Uhr
78 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Mirame Fine Art: MÍRAME Fine Art Gallery Welcomes Hyperrealist Artist Eliecer Rodríguez: Everyday Objects With a Powerful Ecological Message

Costa Rican artist joins MÍRAME Fine Art Gallery, bringing hyperrealism to environmental discourse.

SAN JOSÉ, COSTA RICA / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2024 / As the premier online gallery supporting Costa Rican artists, MÍRAME Fine Art promotes the nation's rich cultural heritage to art lovers worldwide.

Eliecer Rodríguez, Antonym

Eliecer Rodríguez, Antonym
Acrylic on Canvas

MÍRAME Fine Art is delighted to announce the addition of Eliecer Rodríguez to its roster of artists. Known for his hyperrealist paintings, Rodríguez depicts everyday objects - such as plastic bags and disposable cups - in exquisite detail, juxtaposing them with natural elements like the ocean and marine life. His work, deeply concerned with environmental issues, invites reflection on the impact of consumerism on the planet.

An Ecological Focus
Born in Heredia, Costa Rica, in 1978, Rodríguez has consistently explored themes of ecological preservation through his art. His hyperrealist approach, developed through years of dedicated study and practice, emphasizes the immediacy of environmental challenges. By rendering everyday objects with such detail, Rodríguez blurs art and reality, confronting viewers with the stark realities of pollution and ecological degradation. Objects like a plastic cup floating alongside a shark become symbols of a broader environmental crisis, making the impact of these issues feel both urgent and inescapable.

"My connection to the sea and the ecological heritage of my country is a constant source of inspiration," Rodríguez shares. "Through my paintings, I seek to engage viewers with the urgent environmental issues we face today."

A Path Shaped by Experience and Innovation
Rodríguez began his career in the mid-1990s, studying under the tutelage of respected artists Luis Paulino Delgado and Guillermo Porras. His artistic education continued at the University of Costa Rica and through specialized workshops with Cuban printmaker Luis Miguel Valdés. Working as an assistant to the renowned Cuban artist Tomás Sánchez since 2009 has further influenced his technique and conceptual development.

Throughout his career, Rodríguez has participated in various solo and group exhibitions, earning recognition for his distinctive style and thought-provoking themes. His affiliation with MÍRAME Fine Art Gallery marks a significant moment in his evolving career, as he continues to refine his artistic vision and deepen his engagement with environmental issues.

An Artistic Vision That Challenges Perception
Rodríguez's hyperrealist paintings bring the ordinary into sharp focus, asking viewers to reconsider their relationship with the environment. By placing everyday items at the forefront and rendering them with meticulous detail, Rodríguez emphasizes their significance and challenges us to reflect on the consequences of consumer culture and environmental neglect.

MÍRAME Fine Art Gallery is excited to support Eliecer Rodríguez as he continues to develop his remarkable painting style and unique perspective. Art lovers are encouraged to stay tuned for future developments from this forward-looking artist who is making significant waves in the Costa Rica and wider Latin American art scene.

Contact Information

Belinda Seppings
Co-Founder
belinda@miramefineart.com
+447821591397

SOURCE: MÍRAME Fine Art

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Besser als NVIDIA! 3 KI- Favoriten mit riesigem Potenzial

Erleben Sie die KI-Revolution und sichern Sie sich gigantische Gewinne!

Nutzen Sie die einmalige Gelegenheit, die Ihnen die Künstliche Intelligenz bietet! Unser exklusiver Aktienreport enthüllt drei unglaublich aussichtsreiche KI-Aktien, die von der bahnbrechenden Entwicklung in diesem Sektor massiv profitieren können.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Weil eine Investition in KI-Unternehmen nicht nur Stabilität bringt, sondern auch das Potenzial hat, Ihr Depot explosionsartig wachsen zu lassen. Die letzten Jahre haben bewiesen: Wer auf KI setzt, kann außergewöhnliche Gewinne einfahren. Jetzt, nach einer kurzen Konsolidierungsphase, öffnen sich wieder sensationelle Einstiegsmöglichkeiten.

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die besten Investments im KI-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.