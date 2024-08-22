Mirame Fine Art: MÍRAME Fine Art Gallery Welcomes Hyperrealist Artist Eliecer Rodríguez: Everyday Objects With a Powerful Ecological Message

Costa Rican artist joins MÍRAME Fine Art Gallery, bringing hyperrealism to environmental discourse.

SAN JOSÉ, COSTA RICA / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2024 / As the premier online gallery supporting Costa Rican artists, MÍRAME Fine Art promotes the nation's rich cultural heritage to art lovers worldwide.

Eliecer Rodríguez, Antonym

Acrylic on Canvas

MÍRAME Fine Art is delighted to announce the addition of Eliecer Rodríguez to its roster of artists. Known for his hyperrealist paintings, Rodríguez depicts everyday objects - such as plastic bags and disposable cups - in exquisite detail, juxtaposing them with natural elements like the ocean and marine life. His work, deeply concerned with environmental issues, invites reflection on the impact of consumerism on the planet.

An Ecological Focus

Born in Heredia, Costa Rica, in 1978, Rodríguez has consistently explored themes of ecological preservation through his art. His hyperrealist approach, developed through years of dedicated study and practice, emphasizes the immediacy of environmental challenges. By rendering everyday objects with such detail, Rodríguez blurs art and reality, confronting viewers with the stark realities of pollution and ecological degradation. Objects like a plastic cup floating alongside a shark become symbols of a broader environmental crisis, making the impact of these issues feel both urgent and inescapable.

"My connection to the sea and the ecological heritage of my country is a constant source of inspiration," Rodríguez shares. "Through my paintings, I seek to engage viewers with the urgent environmental issues we face today."

A Path Shaped by Experience and Innovation

Rodríguez began his career in the mid-1990s, studying under the tutelage of respected artists Luis Paulino Delgado and Guillermo Porras. His artistic education continued at the University of Costa Rica and through specialized workshops with Cuban printmaker Luis Miguel Valdés. Working as an assistant to the renowned Cuban artist Tomás Sánchez since 2009 has further influenced his technique and conceptual development.

Throughout his career, Rodríguez has participated in various solo and group exhibitions, earning recognition for his distinctive style and thought-provoking themes. His affiliation with MÍRAME Fine Art Gallery marks a significant moment in his evolving career, as he continues to refine his artistic vision and deepen his engagement with environmental issues.

An Artistic Vision That Challenges Perception

Rodríguez's hyperrealist paintings bring the ordinary into sharp focus, asking viewers to reconsider their relationship with the environment. By placing everyday items at the forefront and rendering them with meticulous detail, Rodríguez emphasizes their significance and challenges us to reflect on the consequences of consumer culture and environmental neglect.

MÍRAME Fine Art Gallery is excited to support Eliecer Rodríguez as he continues to develop his remarkable painting style and unique perspective. Art lovers are encouraged to stay tuned for future developments from this forward-looking artist who is making significant waves in the Costa Rica and wider Latin American art scene.

