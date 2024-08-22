Institute of BioMedical Research Corp.: MRES: M2Bio Food and Beverage Refocuses Strategy: Expanding Beyond CBD to Reach Global Consumers

CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2024 / The Institute of Biomedical Research Corp. (OTC PINK:MRES), a pioneering nutraceutical biotechnology company that delves into the innovative realm of plant-based medicines, healthy food products, and sustainable packaging solutions, is pleased to announce the following updates with its M2Bio Food and Beverage division:

M2Bio Food and Beverage, known for its premium, healthy, and sustainably sourced products, is taking a significant step forward by announcing a strategic shift in its product lineup. After several successful years of exploring CBD-infused food products, the company has decided to discontinue this line and refocus efforts on expanding its core offerings.

This decision is rooted in the complex scientific and regulatory landscape surrounding CBD. While CBD has shown promise in various health applications, particularly in its anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective effects, the challenges associated with its use in food products have proven to be substantial. Research indicates that the bioavailability of CBD when ingested in food can vary widely, leading to inconsistent dosing and efficacy. Furthermore, the ongoing global debate and regulatory uncertainty over the classification of CBD as a food ingredient have added complexity to its marketability.

"We've always been committed to innovation, and our foray into the CBD space was driven by a desire to explore its potential benefits in food products," says M2Bio Food and Beverage CEO Michael Sachar. "However, it's just as important to recognize when the scientific, regulatory, and logistical challenges outweigh the benefits. By pivoting away from CBD in our food products, we can streamline our operations and focus on what we do best-delivering high-quality, sustainably sourced foods that our customers trust and love."

This strategic pivot is a response to the challenges encountered and an opportunity to enhance the company's offerings further. The Liviana® product line, known for its premium, organic ingredients, is poised to benefit from this refocus. Without the complications associated with CBD, M2Bio Food and Beverage anticipates broader distribution opportunities, particularly in international markets where CBD restrictions have previously posed significant barriers.

While the company is stepping back from CBD in food, its commitment to research and development in the health and wellness sector remains steadfast. M2Bio Food and Beverage will continue to explore the therapeutic potential of CBD in topical applications, particularly for pets suffering from skin conditions. Early studies suggest that CBD's anti-inflammatory properties could relieve pets with dermatitis, a common and often chronic condition.

Jeff Robinson, CEO of M2Bio Sciences, commented on the scientific considerations driving this decision: "The bioavailability and pharmacokinetics of CBD when incorporated into food products present significant challenges. Our research indicates that achieving consistent therapeutic outcomes through ingestion is complex due to variability in absorption and metabolism. By redirecting our focus away from CBD-infused foods, we are positioning ourselves to advance in areas where we can more reliably control and optimize the health benefits of our products. This shift also opens up the entire global market to us, free from the regulatory constraints and distribution barriers that CBD imposed, allowing us to bring our products to consumers worldwide with greater ease and efficiency."

As M2Bio Food and Beverage embarks on this new chapter, the company is very optimistic about the future. This strategic decision will unlock new growth opportunities, allowing the company to deliver greater value to its customers, partners, and shareholders.

About Institute of Biomedical Research Corp./ DBA M2Bio Sciences

Institute of Biomedical Research Corp., trading as M2Bio Sciences, is a bioceutical company focused on alternative plant-based therapies and mental health therapeutic research. M2Bio's mission is to advance botanical-based medicine to the forefront by deploying best-practice science and medicine, clinical research, and emerging technologies.

M2Bio conducts research at the M2Bio Discovery Centre for AI-Driven Phytomedicine Research at the University of Pretoria in South Africa. The research aims to provide scientific validation for the Company's expanding product range, including innovative plant-based medicines.

The Company is traded on the Over-the-Counter Bulletin Board of NASDAQ under the trading symbol "MRES." Publicly traded Company (OTC Pink:MRES)

