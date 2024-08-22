MMGNET Group: COTERIE New York To Bring Global Audience of Retailers, Brands and Buyers Together at September Event

Net new brands will represent 22% of the show floor

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2024 / COTERIE New York, the biannual contemporary and advanced contemporary women's wholesale fashion event, today announces exhibiting brands, trends and neighborhoods ahead of Sept. 22-24 event in New York City.

Twice a year, COTERIE New York hosts the cornerstone event for the contemporary women's market, with a robust international line up. This season nearly 40% of exhibiting brands will be from international designers including the likes of Veja, Missoni, Rucoline, Farm Rio Footwear and Alèmais will be featured along with American brands including 7 for All Mankind, AG Jeans, Beyond Yoga, Jade Swim, Rebag and Favorite Daughter, among hundreds of others to showcase cultured, fashion-forward apparel.

"COTERIE has built a foundation in New York that supports established and emerging designers through expertly curated experiences and trends," says Purvi Kanji, VP of COTERIE. "COTERIE is not only a global meeting point for domestic and international buyers and brands, but it is also a community full of like-minded industry professionals looking to connect and grow into what's new. This September, expect to see new seasonal picks for Spring and Summer 2025, as well as new favorites in technology, sustainability, woman-owned and much more."

The 2024 US Fashion Consumer Outlook by the MMGNET Group reported Fashion ranked among the top five categories consumers intend to spend on in 2024, underscoring the importance of education and collaboration for the future of the industry as well as the strength of the fashion retail landscape.

This season, COTERIE will also partner with Modem for the first edition of the International Guest Buyer Program, dedicated to encouraging the development of commercial relationships between international buyers and participating brands at the event. This program will play host to 13 prestigious stores from Italy and France, representing these two countries with the official support of the Camera Buyer Italia (CBI).

COTERIE New York, held September 22-24 at the Javits Center, will display over 750 contemporary and advanced contemporary women's wholesale fashion brands and host leading retailers including Anthropologie, Saks Fifth Avenue, Julian Gold, Moda Operandi, Printemps, Rent the Runway, Fenwick, JW Marriott, Nikki Beach and many more.

About COTERIE New York

COTERIE is the premier women's contemporary to advanced contemporary apparel, footwear, and accessories platform. Connecting emerging and established brands and designers to an elite list of domestic and international retailers, influencers, and media, COTERIE's first-class events build exclusive experiences that fuel discovery, commerce, and connectivity, while inspiring upmarket trends. For more information, please visit: https://www.coteriefashionevents.com.

About MMGNET

MMGNET is fashion's newest B2B ecosystem and the go-to industry resource, where industry professionals go to source the inspiration, connections, and opportunities they need to build business, network, and responsibly steward fashion forward. Through its extensive global reach, decades of unwavering industry expertise, world-class content programs, and a comprehensive portfolio of trade and industry event brands - including MAGIC, PROJECT, COTERIE, and SOURCING at MAGIC - MMGNET delivers year-round opportunities to learn, grow, connect, and discover. MMGNET Group is a subsidiary of Informa Markets (LON:INF). To learn more about MMGNET and the MMGNET Group portfolio of brands, please visit www.mmgnetgroup.com.

