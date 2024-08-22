HireQuotient Powers EasySource With Crunchbase Data to Enhance HR Recruitment

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2024 / HireQuotient, the trailblazer behind EasySource - the world's first fully autonomous talent sourcing platform - is excited to announce that EasySource is now powered by Crunchbase's proprietary company intelligence. Crunchbase data will allow HireQuotient to revolutionize HR practices by equipping teams with actionable company insights throughout the talent acquisition.





HireQuotient x Crunchbase

EasySource now leverages advanced company intelligence from Crunchbase.





With Crunchbase data, recruiters leveraging EasySource can tap into vast company intelligence to make better decisions faster. This access provides a comprehensive understanding of candidates professional histories and company growth trajectories, enabling more nuanced and informed recruitment decisions.

The Power of EasySource with Crunchbase Data

Enhanced Employer Insights: Gain a detailed understanding of a candidate's past employers with Crunchbase's financial, news and signal data to ensure they are a good match for the new opportunity.

Strategic Recruitment Planning: News and industry trend data from Crunchbase allows HR teams to save hours of research time and better understand the market landscape to improve their recruitment strategies.

Personalized Candidate Engagement: With in-depth company information, recruiters can tailor their engagement strategies to align with candidates' professional journeys, creating a more personalized and impactful recruitment experience.

Unlock a Competitive Advantage: Leveraging advanced data intelligence from Crunchbase gives recruiters a significant edge in the competitive talent market, enabling them to attract and secure top talent more effectively.

Smarthveer Sidana, CEO of HireQuotient, expressed his enthusiasm: "Powering EasySource with Crunchbase data aligns with our mission to make talent sourcing smarter and more efficient. Integrating Crunchbase's data enables our clients to attract top talent and create memorable candidate experiences that enhance their employer brand."

Ali Fahoury, from Crunchbase, also shared her thoughts: "We're excited that Crunchbase's proprietary company intelligence will now support HireQuotient in its goal to transform the recruitment process. By providing recruiters with deeper insights, our collaboration will help them make more informed decisions and create more personalized candidate experiences."

Maitreyee Srivastava, Product Partnership at HireQuotient added: "Our integration with Crunchbase advances EasySource's product adoption by integrating rich company intelligence, especially revenue and funding data. This empowers users to make more strategic recruitment decisions, enhancing targeted candidate engagement and speeding up the hiring process."

The Crunchbase integration with EasySource is a game-changer for HR teams in a competitive talent market. Leveraging detailed company insights, recruiters can build stronger relationships with candidates and drive superior recruitment outcomes.

About HireQuotient:

HireQuotient is a leader in HR technology, offering innovative tools that streamline talent acquisition. Their latest product, EasySource, uses Generative AI to help recruiters discover and engage candidates more efficiently. Learn more at www.hirequotient.com.

About Crunchbase:

Crunchbase is an AI-powered platform that helps over 80 million dealmakers discover and prioritize the right opportunities using best-in-class company data. To learn more visit about.crunchbase.com and follow Crunchbase on LinkedIn and X.

Contact Information

Maitreyee Srivastava

Product Partnerships

maitreyee.srivastava@hirequotient.com

SOURCE: HireQuotient

View the original press release on newswire.com.