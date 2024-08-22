Anzeige
22.08.2024 16:18 Uhr
Rotary and RF Rotary Joints Market worth $1.9 billion in 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global rotary and RF rotary joints market is expected to reach USD 1.9 billion in 2029 from USD 1.5 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. The market's growth is propelled by the modernization of manufacturing processes in regions such as Asia Pacific and the increasing adoption of industrial automation. In addition, the market is driven by the rising demand for hybrid rotary joints in satellite communication and military applications. The growth in global defense spending increases the demand for advanced technology within the military and aerospace sectors. RF rotary joints are important in applications like rotating vehicle-mounted cameras and underwater radar systems. However, the exposure to harsh operating conditions and leakage problems restrain the market's growth.

MarketsandMarkets Logo

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=153269258

Browse in-depth TOC on "Rotary and RF Rotary Joints Market"
162 - Tables
59 - Figures
199 - Pages

Rotary and RF Rotary Joints Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage

Details

Market Revenue in 2024

$ 1.5 billion

Estimated Value by 2029

$ 1.9 billion

Growth Rate

Poised to grow at a CAGR of 5.4%

Market Size Available for

2020-2029

Forecast Period

2024-2029

Forecast Units

Value (USD Million/Billion)

Report Coverage

Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Segments Covered

By Rotary Joints Type, Channel, RF Rotary Joints Type, Application, Industry and Region

Geographies Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World

Key Market Challenge

Mechanical wear owing to continuous rotation and exposure to harsh environments

Key Market Opportunities

Rising demand for hybrid rotary joints in satellite communication applications

Key Market Drivers

Increasing demand from communication systems in defense applications


The Coaxial segment is expected to dominate in the forecast period.

The coaxial RF rotary joint is expected to have the largest market share throughout the forecast period. Rotary joints find many applications in industries such as radar systems, satellite communications, and industrial machinery. Coaxial rotary joints are constantly updated with better material used, improved signal transmission quality, and increased durability to increase their adoption with time. This wide range of applications and higher adoption rate ensure that these products have a large market share.

The industrial automation segment is anticipated to grow fastest during the forecast period.

The industrial automation segment is expected to grow fastest in the forecast period, boosted by several factors. This can be attributed to the fact that, with the shift of industries like automotive, electronics, and consumer goods toward automated manufacturing processes, the need for rotary joints increases. These components support various types of automated equipment, such as robotic arms, conveyor systems, and rotating machinery, in working correctly.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=153269258

US in the North America region to dominate the rotary and RF rotary joints industry during the forecast period.

The U.S. features a very high degree of development in the industrial sector and produces sophisticated machinery and equipment. It also includes producing high-precision machinery and equipment, which cannot be effectively realized without rotary joints. Besides, the US has key sectors like telecommunication, health, automotive, and industrial automation that are well-established and growing rapidly. All these sectors require rotary joints for various applications and thus drive market demand.

Key players

The rotary and RF rotary joints companies includes significant Tier I and II players like Moog Inc. (US), Kadant Inc. (US), Columbus McKinnon Corporation (US), Deublin Company (US), Dynamic Sealing Technologies Inc (US), Macartney Underwater Technology (Denmark), Cobham France SAS (France), Pasternack Enterprises Inc (US), Spinner GmbH (Germany), Spectrum Control (US) are some of the key players in the rotary and RF rotary joints market.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=153269258

Browse Adjacent Market: Semiconductor and Electronics Market Research Reports &Consulting

Related Reports:

Industrial Robotics Market Size, Share and Industry Growth Analysis Report & Statistics by Type (Traditional, Collaborative), Component, Payload (Upto 16.00 Kg, 16.01-60.00 Kg, 60.01-225.00 Kg, More than 225 Kg), Application (Handling, Dispensing, Processing), End Use Industry and Region - Global Forecast to 2028

Industrial Control and Factory Automation Market by Component, Solution (SCADA, PLC, DCS, MES, Industrial Safety, PAM), Industry (Process Industry and Discrete Industry), and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, RoW) - Global Forecast to 2027

Smart Manufacturing Market Size, Share, Statistics and Industry Growth Analysis Report by Technology (3D printing, Al in Manufacturing, Automated guided vehicle, Condition Monitoring, Cybersecurity, Digital Twin, HMI, Machine Vision, MES, PAM, Robot, Sensor), Industry, Region - Global Forecast to 2028

Service Robotics Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report by Environment (Aerial, Ground, Marine), Type (Professional, Personal & Domestic), Component, Application (Logistics, Inspection & Maintenance, Public Relations, Education) and Region - Global Forecast to 2028

Collaborative Robot Market Size, Share, Statistics and Industry Growth Analysis Report by Payload (Up to 5 kg, 5-10 kg, 10-25 kg, & More than 25 kg), Application (Handling, Assembling & Disassembling, Dispensing), Industry (Automotive, Electronics, Metals & Machining) & Region - Global Growth Driver and Industry Forecast to 2030

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:
Mr. Rohan Salgarkar
MarketsandMarkets INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/
Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/rotary-rf-joints-market.asp
Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/rotary-rf-joints.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1951202/4609423/MarketsandMarkets.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/rotary-and-rf-rotary-joints-market-worth-1-9-billion-in-2029---exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-302228369.html

