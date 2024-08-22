Singapore's Vena Energy and MGen Renewable Energy, the renewables unit of Manila-based Meralco PowerGen Corp. , have signed an investment agreement for 550 MW of solar in the Philippines. Construction is due to start later this year. Vena Energy has signed an investment agreement with MGen Renewable Energy for the joint construction of a 550 MW solar plant in the Philippines. They will build the solar project in the municipality of Bugallon, on the island of Luzon. Construction is expected to start this year, with commercial operations currently scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2025. The plant's ...

