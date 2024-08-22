Libertas Funding, LLC: Connecticut Women's Business Development Council Elects Patricia Havey to Board of Directors

She is Chief Human Resources Officer of Libertas Funding, Greenwich

GREENWICH, CT / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2024 / The Women's Business Development Council recently elected Trish Havey to its board of directors. WBDC is a nonprofit dedicated to empowering women entrepreneurs and fostering economic growth in Connecticut.

Havey is the Chief Human Resources Officer of Libertas Funding, LLC, a Greenwich, Connecticut-based company dedicated to empowering businesses. She brings a wealth of experience in financial services and executive coaching to the WBDC and will be instrumental in advancing the organization's mission of empowering women entrepreneurs and fostering economic growth in Connecticut.

Since its founding, Libertas has been dedicated to creating a positive impact in the community. The company's core values include involvement in philanthropic and volunteer efforts to help fulfill the mission of many nonprofits.

Havey's appointment to the WBDC board is a natural extension of this core value, according to Gary Katcher, Libertas Funding's founder and executive chairman.

"By joining the WBDC, she will contribute her expertise to helping women entrepreneurs start, grow, and sustain successful businesses - a shared goal of both Libertas and WBDC," he said. "Trish's appointment to the board is a testament to her exceptional commitment to her shared values with Libertas. Her experience and insights will be invaluable in making a positive impact on the clients of WBDC and the wider Connecticut community."

"I am excited to contribute to the WBDC's mission of empowering women entrepreneurs and look forward to supporting their efforts in launching and growing women-owned businesses throughout Connecticut," said Havey.

A Connecticut resident, Havey has spent most of her career in financial services and has been a trusted advisor and coach to executives throughout her career. She joined Libertas in 2019. She has always been committed to helping people reach their full career potential. It is her and Libertas' shared passion for empowering entrepreneurs that aligns perfectly with WBDC's mission.

WBDC serves clients through offices across Connecticut

Since 1997, WBDC has provided essential small-business training, financial coaching, and career counseling to help individuals achieve their full potential. Through comprehensive programs, it equips clients with the skills and resources needed to start, grow, and sustain successful businesses. It empowers clients to become business owners creating jobs and economic prosperity and strengthening their communities.

Headquartered in Stamford, WBDC has regional offices in New Haven, New London and Waterbury.

Libertas, headquartered in Greenwich, CT, is a funding partner for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and has provided access to more than $3 billion in capital to its customers since its inception in 2016. Web: https://libertasfunding.com.

