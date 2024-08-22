Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 22.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Enormes Kurspotenzial: Fantastisch niedriger Börsenwert bietet bei dieser Aktie riesiges Aufwärtspotenzial
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
22.08.2024 16:38 Uhr
100 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Libertas Funding, LLC: Connecticut Women's Business Development Council Elects Patricia Havey to Board of Directors

She is Chief Human Resources Officer of Libertas Funding, Greenwich

GREENWICH, CT / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2024 / The Women's Business Development Council recently elected Trish Havey to its board of directors. WBDC is a nonprofit dedicated to empowering women entrepreneurs and fostering economic growth in Connecticut.

Havey is the Chief Human Resources Officer of Libertas Funding, LLC, a Greenwich, Connecticut-based company dedicated to empowering businesses. She brings a wealth of experience in financial services and executive coaching to the WBDC and will be instrumental in advancing the organization's mission of empowering women entrepreneurs and fostering economic growth in Connecticut.

Since its founding, Libertas has been dedicated to creating a positive impact in the community. The company's core values include involvement in philanthropic and volunteer efforts to help fulfill the mission of many nonprofits.

Havey's appointment to the WBDC board is a natural extension of this core value, according to Gary Katcher, Libertas Funding's founder and executive chairman.

"By joining the WBDC, she will contribute her expertise to helping women entrepreneurs start, grow, and sustain successful businesses - a shared goal of both Libertas and WBDC," he said. "Trish's appointment to the board is a testament to her exceptional commitment to her shared values with Libertas. Her experience and insights will be invaluable in making a positive impact on the clients of WBDC and the wider Connecticut community."

"I am excited to contribute to the WBDC's mission of empowering women entrepreneurs and look forward to supporting their efforts in launching and growing women-owned businesses throughout Connecticut," said Havey.

A Connecticut resident, Havey has spent most of her career in financial services and has been a trusted advisor and coach to executives throughout her career. She joined Libertas in 2019. She has always been committed to helping people reach their full career potential. It is her and Libertas' shared passion for empowering entrepreneurs that aligns perfectly with WBDC's mission.

WBDC serves clients through offices across Connecticut

Since 1997, WBDC has provided essential small-business training, financial coaching, and career counseling to help individuals achieve their full potential. Through comprehensive programs, it equips clients with the skills and resources needed to start, grow, and sustain successful businesses. It empowers clients to become business owners creating jobs and economic prosperity and strengthening their communities.

Headquartered in Stamford, WBDC has regional offices in New Haven, New London and Waterbury.

Libertas, headquartered in Greenwich, CT, is a funding partner for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and has provided access to more than $3 billion in capital to its customers since its inception in 2016. Web: https://libertasfunding.com.

Trish Havey

Media Contacts:

Henry Stimpson, Stimpson Communications, henry@stimpsoncommunications.com
Trish Havey, patricia.havey@libertasfunding.com

SOURCE: Libertas Funding, LLC



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Vorsicht Crash! So sichere ich mein Aktienportfolio aktiv ab

Der schwarze Montag Anfang August, in Folge der temporären Liquidierung des sogenannten „Yen Carry-Trades“, vernichtete Milliarden an Anlegergeldern. Sogenannte Black Swan Events, also Ereignisse, die nichts und niemand vorhersagen kann, traten zuletzt im März 2020 beim Ausbruch der Corona-Pandemie auf.

Doch wie können Sie sich bei einem derartigen Ausverkauf und Verfall Ihres Depots schützen? Im folgenden kostenlosen Spezialreport wird aufgezeigt, wie man sein Depot mit diversen Strategien und den richtigen Instrumenten versichern kann.

Erweitern Sie Ihr Wissen und handeln Sie zukünftig wie die Profis, um vor dem nächsten schwarzen Schwan ihr Kapital in Sicherheit zu bringen.

Hier Report downloaden
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.