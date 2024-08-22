Hydrograph Clean Power Inc.: HydroGraph Provides Corporate Update

Company updates OTCQB trading symbol



CFO transitions to Board Advisor, Company appoints Matt Anderson to the role of CFO

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HydroGraph Clean Power Inc. (CSE: HG) (OTCQB: HGRAF) (the "Company" or "HydroGraph"), a sustainable commercial manufacturer of pristine graphene, today announced that it has begun trading under a new symbol "HGRAF" on the OTCQB platform in the U.S. Previously, the Company traded on the OTCQB under "HGCPF", The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "HG".

CFO Transition

In addition, HydroGraph today announced that Robert Wowk, Chief Financial Officer, will be transitioning to a Board Advisory role. Succeeding him, Matt Anderson has been appointed to the role of Chief Financial Officer effective September 3, 2024, bringing with him over 15 years of accounting and CFO experience with various private and public companies.

"I would like to thank Bob for his hard work, commitment and contribution in moving the company forward over the last two years, and I look forward to him continuing to contribute at the Board level as well as directly with the business on key business initiatives," said David Williams, Chairman of the Board.

"I am confident Mr. Anderson will be able to build on our recent achievements as we continue to expand our customer base by generating industry-leading performance improvements with our fractal graphene. I look forward to working with Matt and welcome him to the HydroGraph team," said HydroGraph president and interim CEO Kjirstin Breure.

Matt is Managing Director of Malaspina Consultants Inc., where he has worked since July 2009 and serves as CFO for several public companies. Mr. Anderson completed his Bachelor of Commerce degree at McGill University in Montreal. He earned his CPA and CA accreditation in 2008, after which he began providing accounting and CFO services to junior public companies across different sectors.

Furthermore, the Company's Chief Accounting Officer, Matthew Lee, will also be departing the Company, effective October 31, 2024, to pursue other opportunities. The Company thanks him for his contributions and support.

ABOUT HYDROGRAPH CLEAN POWER INC.

HydroGraph Clean Power Inc is a leading producer of pristine graphene using an "explosion synthesis" process, which allows for exceptional purity, low energy use and identical batches. The quality, performance and consistency of HydroGraph's graphene follows the Graphene Council's Verified Graphene Producer® standards, of which very few graphene producers are able to meet. We have leveraged our material performance, scalability and cost to build 10 metric tonnes of annual production capacity, with the ability to scale up production in just months using very low CAPEX, while engaged in numerous R&D projects and discussions with multiple potential partners and customers to supply our pristine graphene. For more information or to learn about the HydroGraph story, visit: https://hydrograph.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain "forward looking statements" and certain "forward-looking information" as defined under applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "upon" "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "plans" or similar terminology.

Forward-looking statements and information include, but are not limited to: statements in respect of the Private Placement, the use of the net proceeds from the Private Placement, the timing and ability of the Company to close the Private Placement, if at all, the gross proceeds of the Private Placement, the timing and ability of the Company to obtain all necessary regulatory approvals, if at all, and the terms and jurisdictions of the Private Placement; the statements in regards to existing and future products of the Company; the Company's future personnel appointments; the Company's plans and strategies.

Forward-looking statements and information are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions that, while believed by management to be reasonable, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of HydroGraph to control or predict, that may cause HydroGraph's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein, including but not limited to: HydroGraph's ability to implement its business strategies; risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; stakeholder engagement; marketing and transportation costs; loss of markets; volatility of commodity prices; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; industry and government regulation; changes in legislation, income tax and regulatory matters; competition; currency and interest rate fluctuations; and other risks. HydroGraph does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

