Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - August 22, 2024) - As a world-class digital asset exchange, LBank continues to focus on providing its users with quality projects to participate in. Here is a weekly report made by LBank Exchange presenting this week's exciting new listings and a summary of the ones listed last week, offering users more information to help better understand these unique opportunities.
New Listings on LBank Exchange
Scheduled this week starting on 19th Aug 2024.
LBank New Listing Schedule
Project: MINIDOGE
Listing date: 20th Aug
Key words: MEME, SOL
Official Website: https://www.minidoge.finance/
About: MINIDOGE is backed by the powerhouse marketing team that propelled BookofBullrun to over 5x gains on a 15,500 SOL raise. The team invested in the original BSC Mini Doge, which skyrocketed to a $300M market cap in just 72 hours. Now, they are bringing that magic to Solana.
Project: EOET
Listing date: 20th Aug
Key words: GameFi, Initial Listing, TON
Official Website: https://www.eraofexplorers.xyz/
About: Era of Explorers is a gamefi project on TON network. Players earn rewards by completing missions and activities. The token's design symbolizes high-tech innovation and futuristic elements.
Project: USD3
Listing date: 21st Aug
Key words: Stablecoin, Initial Listing, ERC20
Official Website: https://www.stable.com/
About: USD3 is a fully regulated and compliant USD-backed stablecoin distributed by Stable.com. Fully backed 1:1 by reserves, USD3 is aimed to provide developers and businesses with a reliable, low-cost means of transacting, as well as access to a range of payment tooling for enhanced utility.
Project: TURINGBITCHAIN
Listing date: 24th Aug
Key words: Others, Initial Listing, Mainnet
Official Website: https://turingbitchain.io
About: TBC is a public chain that applies the PoW consensus mechanism and the UTXO model, aimed to assist bitcoin's establishment of its own complete ecosystem and eventually promote bitcoin ecology to converge with Ethereum ecology in the future through cross chain infrastructure, mainly focus on promote the two to improve together rather than replace them.
Summary of Last Week's Listings - 12th Aug 2024 to 18th Aug 2024
LBank Weekly Listing Banner August 12 - August 18
Name: MCTP
Weekly gain: 127%
Official Website: https://mumubit.com/mumubit/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/mctp_usdt
Name: UWU
Weekly gain: 156%
Official Website: https://unicorn.meme/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/uwu_usdt
Name: SATO
Weekly gain: 196%
Official Website: https://www.heysato.com/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/sato_usdt
Name: GOAT
Official Website: https://www.goatbot.app/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/goat_usdt
Name: GLDGOV
Official Website: https://www.gold-dao.org/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/gldgov_usdt
