Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - August 22, 2024) - Here is a weekly report made by LBank Exchange presenting this week's exciting new listings and a summary of the ones listed last week.

New Listings on LBank Exchange

Scheduled this week starting on 19th Aug 2024.

For a more complete list please follow our Twitter @LBank_Exchange

LBank New Listing Schedule

Project: MINIDOGE

Listing date: 20th Aug

Key words: MEME, SOL

Official Website: https://www.minidoge.finance/

About: MINIDOGE is backed by the powerhouse marketing team that propelled BookofBullrun to over 5x gains on a 15,500 SOL raise. The team invested in the original BSC Mini Doge, which skyrocketed to a $300M market cap in just 72 hours. Now, they are bringing that magic to Solana.

Project: EOET

Listing date: 20th Aug

Key words: GameFi, Initial Listing, TON

Official Website: https://www.eraofexplorers.xyz/

About: Era of Explorers is a gamefi project on TON network. Players earn rewards by completing missions and activities. The token's design symbolizes high-tech innovation and futuristic elements.

Project: USD3

Listing date: 21st Aug

Key words: Stablecoin, Initial Listing, ERC20

Official Website: https://www.stable.com/

About: USD3 is a fully regulated and compliant USD-backed stablecoin distributed by Stable.com. Fully backed 1:1 by reserves, USD3 is aimed to provide developers and businesses with a reliable, low-cost means of transacting, as well as access to a range of payment tooling for enhanced utility.

Project: TURINGBITCHAIN

Listing date: 24th Aug

Key words: Others, Initial Listing, Mainnet

Official Website: https://turingbitchain.io

About: TBC is a public chain that applies the PoW consensus mechanism and the UTXO model, aimed to assist bitcoin's establishment of its own complete ecosystem and eventually promote bitcoin ecology to converge with Ethereum ecology in the future through cross chain infrastructure, mainly focus on promote the two to improve together rather than replace them.

Summary of Last Week's Listings - 12th Aug 2024 to 18th Aug 2024





LBank Weekly Listing Banner August 12 - August 18



Name: MCTP

Weekly gain: 127%

Official Website: https://mumubit.com/mumubit/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/mctp_usdt

Name: UWU

Weekly gain: 156%

Official Website: https://unicorn.meme/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/uwu_usdt

Name: SATO

Weekly gain: 196%

Official Website: https://www.heysato.com/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/sato_usdt

Name: GOAT

Official Website: https://www.goatbot.app/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/goat_usdt

Name: GLDGOV

Official Website: https://www.gold-dao.org/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/gldgov_usdt

