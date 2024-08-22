Anzeige
Enormes Kurspotenzial: Fantastisch niedriger Börsenwert bietet bei dieser Aktie riesiges Aufwärtspotenzial
Anzeige

PR Newswire
22.08.2024 16:54 Uhr
84 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BH Macro Limited - Monthly Shareholder Report - July 2024

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 22

BH Macro Limited
(the "Company")
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 46235)

Monthly Shareholder Report - July 2024

Attached is a link to the July 2024 Monthly Shareholder Report for BH Macro Limited.


BMA - Monthly Shareholder Report - July 2024 - ADV019415.pdf


Enquiries:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
+44 (0) 1481 74 5001



BMA - Monthly Shareholder Report - July 2024 - ADV019415
© 2024 PR Newswire
