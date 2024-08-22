CMP Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with Complimentary Events and Resources

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2024 / As Hispanic Heritage Month approaches, CMP is thrilled to announce a series of complimentary events and resources aimed at empowering Latino professionals for career growth and progression. From industry leader insights to personalized career assessments, CMP has curated an exceptional lineup designed to support and celebrate Latino talent across various fields.

"We're proud to offer this series of events during Hispanic Heritage Month," said Maryanne Piña, CEO at CMP. "Our goal is to provide Latino professionals with the tools and connections they need to thrive in their careers. We believe that by investing in their development, we can help shape a more inclusive workforce."

Event Highlights:

September 17th & 19th: Fireside Chats with Industry Leaders

Join top leaders from various industries for an engaging session where they'll share insights on current trends, challenges, and opportunities. Featured speakers include Guillermo Diaz, Founder of Conectado, Former CIO of Cisco Systems, Inc., and Board of Directors Jack in the Box., Maria Teresa Lensing, transformative C-level executive, and Gary Acosta, Co-Founder and CEO of NAHREP, among others.

"These fireside chats are a unique opportunity to hear directly from industry leaders who have navigated corporate America," said Guillermo Diaz. "We hope to inspire and guide the next generation of Latino professionals."

September 24th: Complimentary Latino Career Assessment and Debrief

Latino professionals are invited to participate in a personalized career assessment designed to enhance self-awareness and career ownership. The session includes a detailed debrief led by certified coaches, offering actionable insights for career advancement.

"We want to empower Latino professionals to take charge of their career paths," said Maryanne Piña, Founder of the Latino Career Assessment. "This tool is a powerful way to gain clarity and direction in your professional journey."

October 1st: Mentor Circles

Connect with seasoned Latino professionals in small, focused groups where you can receive personalized guidance, share experiences, and expand your network. This event is ideal for those looking to build meaningful relationships and seek advice from mentors.

October 1st: Engaging Latino Talent Webinar

Enhance your cultural competence with our interactive webinar designed to support and lead Latino professionals in the workplace. This session will cover key aspects of Latino culture that influence work relationships, providing you with practical tools to recruit, engage, and develop Latino talent.

October 8th: Latino Career Chats

Engage in dynamic conversations with fellow Latino professionals about career growth, challenges, and opportunities. This supportive space is designed to help you navigate and succeed in your career.

October 15th: Wrap-Up Open Mic Session

Join us for an open mic session where participants can share their thoughts, ideas, and reflections. This is a platform to voice your successes, challenges, or visions for the future as we close out our Hispanic Heritage Month celebrations.

"We're excited to offer a platform where Latino professionals can connect, learn, and grow," added Stacey Guillén, VP of Client Relations at CMP. "This series is a testament to CMP's commitment to fostering diversity and inclusion in the workplace."

Registration Links: September 17th: Register here September 19th: Register here September 24th: Register here October 1st: Mentoring Circles: Register here Engaging Latino Talent Webinar: Register here October 8th: Register here October 15th: Register here For more information on these events or to register, visit our website here . About CMP:

CMP is a leading provider of career management and leadership development solutions. We are committed to helping organizations and individuals achieve their goals through a range of innovative services. Contact:

Cristy Reyna

Manager, Marketing and Operations

creyna@careermp.com

800.680.7768 This press release is designed to be engaging and informative, with quotes to emphasize the significance of the events and resources being offered. SOURCE: CMP

View the original press release on accesswire.com