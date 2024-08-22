Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 22.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Enormes Kurspotenzial: Fantastisch niedriger Börsenwert bietet bei dieser Aktie riesiges Aufwärtspotenzial
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
22.08.2024 17:02 Uhr
96 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CMP Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with Complimentary Events and Resources

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2024 / As Hispanic Heritage Month approaches, CMP is thrilled to announce a series of complimentary events and resources aimed at empowering Latino professionals for career growth and progression. From industry leader insights to personalized career assessments, CMP has curated an exceptional lineup designed to support and celebrate Latino talent across various fields.

"We're proud to offer this series of events during Hispanic Heritage Month," said Maryanne Piña, CEO at CMP. "Our goal is to provide Latino professionals with the tools and connections they need to thrive in their careers. We believe that by investing in their development, we can help shape a more inclusive workforce."

Event Highlights:

September 17th & 19th: Fireside Chats with Industry Leaders

Join top leaders from various industries for an engaging session where they'll share insights on current trends, challenges, and opportunities. Featured speakers include Guillermo Diaz, Founder of Conectado, Former CIO of Cisco Systems, Inc., and Board of Directors Jack in the Box., Maria Teresa Lensing, transformative C-level executive, and Gary Acosta, Co-Founder and CEO of NAHREP, among others.

"These fireside chats are a unique opportunity to hear directly from industry leaders who have navigated corporate America," said Guillermo Diaz. "We hope to inspire and guide the next generation of Latino professionals."

September 24th: Complimentary Latino Career Assessment and Debrief

Latino professionals are invited to participate in a personalized career assessment designed to enhance self-awareness and career ownership. The session includes a detailed debrief led by certified coaches, offering actionable insights for career advancement.

"We want to empower Latino professionals to take charge of their career paths," said Maryanne Piña, Founder of the Latino Career Assessment. "This tool is a powerful way to gain clarity and direction in your professional journey."

October 1st: Mentor Circles

Connect with seasoned Latino professionals in small, focused groups where you can receive personalized guidance, share experiences, and expand your network. This event is ideal for those looking to build meaningful relationships and seek advice from mentors.

October 1st: Engaging Latino Talent Webinar

Enhance your cultural competence with our interactive webinar designed to support and lead Latino professionals in the workplace. This session will cover key aspects of Latino culture that influence work relationships, providing you with practical tools to recruit, engage, and develop Latino talent.

October 8th: Latino Career Chats

Engage in dynamic conversations with fellow Latino professionals about career growth, challenges, and opportunities. This supportive space is designed to help you navigate and succeed in your career.

October 15th: Wrap-Up Open Mic Session

Join us for an open mic session where participants can share their thoughts, ideas, and reflections. This is a platform to voice your successes, challenges, or visions for the future as we close out our Hispanic Heritage Month celebrations.

"We're excited to offer a platform where Latino professionals can connect, learn, and grow," added Stacey Guillén, VP of Client Relations at CMP. "This series is a testament to CMP's commitment to fostering diversity and inclusion in the workplace."

Registration Links:

September 17th: Register here

September 19th: Register here

September 24th: Register here

October 1st:

  • Mentoring Circles: Register here

  • Engaging Latino Talent Webinar: Register here

October 8th: Register here

October 15th: Register here

For more information on these events or to register, visit our website here.

About CMP:
CMP is a leading provider of career management and leadership development solutions. We are committed to helping organizations and individuals achieve their goals through a range of innovative services.

Contact:
Cristy Reyna
Manager, Marketing and Operations
creyna@careermp.com
800.680.7768

This press release is designed to be engaging and informative, with quotes to emphasize the significance of the events and resources being offered.

SOURCE: CMP



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Nach der Korrektur – 3 Kupferproduzenten für das Comeback

Kupfer wird oft als „das Gold der Energiewende“ bezeichnet, weil es aufgrund seiner hervorragenden elektrischen Leitfähigkeit eine zentrale Rolle in vielen Technologien spielt, die für nachhaltige Energiesysteme entscheidend sind. Experten gehen aufgrund der Angebotsknappheit von einem Superzyklus aus.

Korrektur als Einstiegschance

Nach Höchstständen im Mai korrigierte das rote Metall stark. Die Abwärtsspirale verstärkte sich in den vergangenen Tagen aufgrund schwacher Konjunkturdaten aus den USA und China. Langfristig könnte sich die aktuell laufende Korrektur als exzellente Einstiegsmöglichkeit herausstellen.

3 Kupferaktien mit hohem Potential

Im neuen, kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die bei einem weiteren Anstieg überproportional profitieren könnten.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.