Enormes Kurspotenzial: Fantastisch niedriger Börsenwert bietet bei dieser Aktie riesiges Aufwärtspotenzial
ACCESSWIRE
22.08.2024 17:26 Uhr
143 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Reuters Events Sustainable Business: Webinar: Translate Emissions Data Into Decarbonization Strategies With BMS, Bayer, and Lythouse

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2024 / Effective decarbonization strategies rely on accurate and consistent data collection across Scopes 1, 2 and 3 to identify key focus areas, and close collaboration across supply chains to enhance supplier decarbonization. These are by no means small tasks for sustainability leaders and technology is beginning to become a vital tool for measuring emissions, analyzing 'heavy hitters' and setting strategies for decarbonization.

Join Reuters Events for their webinar on August 22, 8am PT / 11am ET and explore how you can develop strategies to translate emissions data into strategic decisions for decarbonization.

Key learnings:

  • Comprehensive Emissions and Waste Management: Understand how to leverage tools to capture and manage Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions, as well as water and forest waste, to drive effective decarbonization strategies across your organization.

  • Optimizing Scope 3 Emissions through Supplier Collaboration: Collaborate with suppliers to enhance decarbonization efforts and switch to lower-emission suppliers, reducing overall emissions across the value chain.

  • Integrating Technology for a Net Zero Roadmap: Learn how to use technology to capture, interpret, and analyze emissions, water, and forest waste data.

Speakers include:

  • Shiv Agarwal, Director of Product Management, Lythouse

  • Olaf Stange, Head of Supplier Decarbonization & Program Lead for Scope 3 Decarbonization Accelerator Program, Bayer

  • John Hodges, Director of ESG Strategy and Engagement, Bristol Myers Squibb

  • Moderator: Annie Roberts, Senior Climate Analyst, G&A Institute

Sign up today! And don't worry if you can't join - register to receive the full post-webinar recording.

Best regards,
Reuters Events Sustainable Business

Read More

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Reuters Events Sustainable Business on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Reuters Events Sustainable Business
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/reuters-events-sustainable-business
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Reuters Events Sustainable Business



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
