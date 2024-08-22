Swiss consulting firm Pexapark says European developers have signed 24 power purchase agreements (PPAs) totaling 1,196 MW in July, with a 27% month-on-month increase in capacity, led by solar deals such as Europe's largest decentralized solar PPA in France. European developers signed 24 PPAs for 1,196 MW in July, according to the latest report from Pexapark. July ended with a 27% increase in PPA volume compared to June, with 24 deals signed. Pexapark said this makes July the fourth-strongest month of 2024 so far. Tracked PPA prices reached €51. 60 ($57. 38)/MWh in July, a 3. 1% increase month ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...