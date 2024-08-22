Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - August 22, 2024) - A new survey conducted by OysterLink has revealed alarming rates of restaurant workers feeling compelled to work while sick.





Most Restaurant Workers Go to Work When They're Sick



Nearly 75% of the respondents reported feeling pressured to work despite illness always or often, with only 25% stating they feel the need to come to work while sick rarely or never. The survey was conducted online among hospitality industry professionals in the first half of 2024.

"Restaurant workers are essential to communities, and their well-being directly impacts the quality and safety of service", said Milos Eric, General Manager at OysterLink. It's crucial to address the systemic pressures that force them to choose between their health and their jobs, and to provide platforms that support both their well-being and professional growth."

According to the research by US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, around 40 incidents of food poisoning are linked to sick restaurant workers. Most restaurants have policies for sick workers recommended by the FDA Food Code. These rules require staff to inform managers if they're ill, however, one-third of these policies do not list the exact symptoms that should keep sick employees from working.

About OysterLink

OysterLink is a job platform in the restaurant and hospitality industry. It features market trends and celebrity interviews to guide career growth. Currently, OysterLink attracts over 150,000 monthly visitors and is growing.

