Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 22.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Enormes Kurspotenzial: Fantastisch niedriger Börsenwert bietet bei dieser Aktie riesiges Aufwärtspotenzial
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AD2Q | ISIN: DK0060696300 | Ticker-Symbol: 8ZI
Tradegate
22.08.24
18:04 Uhr
14,320 Euro
+0,580
+4,22 %
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SCANDINAVIAN TOBACCO GROUP A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SCANDINAVIAN TOBACCO GROUP A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,02014,26018:12
14,22014,32018:13
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.08.2024 17:46 Uhr
85 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

STG Global Finance B.V. - Interim consolidated financial statements of Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S

Company Announcement
No. 02/2024

Copenhagen, 22 August 2024

STG Global Finance B.V. - Interim consolidated financial statements of Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S

On 22 August 2024, Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S published its consolidated interim report for 1 January - 30 June 2024.

The H1 2024 Interim Report is available at: https://www.st-group.com/investor/financial-reports/.

The company announcement of Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S relating to the published interim report is available at: https://www.st-group.com/investor/news/.

For further information, please contact:
Torben Sand, Head of IR & Communication, phone +45 5084 7222 or torben.sand@st-group.com

Attachment

  • STG Group Finance - Company Announcement, 22 August 2024 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/eed5b208-18d7-4bd6-8542-e631c9caa716)

© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vorsicht Crash! So sichere ich mein Aktienportfolio aktiv ab

Der schwarze Montag Anfang August, in Folge der temporären Liquidierung des sogenannten „Yen Carry-Trades“, vernichtete Milliarden an Anlegergeldern. Sogenannte Black Swan Events, also Ereignisse, die nichts und niemand vorhersagen kann, traten zuletzt im März 2020 beim Ausbruch der Corona-Pandemie auf.

Doch wie können Sie sich bei einem derartigen Ausverkauf und Verfall Ihres Depots schützen? Im folgenden kostenlosen Spezialreport wird aufgezeigt, wie man sein Depot mit diversen Strategien und den richtigen Instrumenten versichern kann.

Erweitern Sie Ihr Wissen und handeln Sie zukünftig wie die Profis, um vor dem nächsten schwarzen Schwan ihr Kapital in Sicherheit zu bringen.

Hier Report downloaden
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.