Oakio, a leading manufacturer in Wood-Plastic Composite (WPC) materials, introduces its advanced Proshield WPC Beam, designed to meet the growing demand for sustainable and durable construction solutions. As Europe embraces eco-friendly building practices, Oakio's Proshield WPC Beam emerges as an ideal choice for architects and builders aiming to combine environmental responsibility with high performance.

Superior Composition for Enhanced Durability

The Proshield WPC Beam stands out due to its unique composition. Crafted from a blend of high-density polyethylene (HDPE) and finely ground recycled oak wood fibers, the beam offers a perfect marriage of natural aesthetics and industrial strength. What sets the Proshield series apart is its protective outer layer, made from the same material used in golf balls. This robust co-extruded layer envelops the wood-plastic core, significantly enhancing the beam's resistance to weather, moisture, and UV radiation, ensuring long-lasting durability even in harsh outdoor environments.

"Our Proshield WPC Beam is engineered for maximum performance," says Juno Zhong, Marketing Director at Oakio. "The protective shield not only improves the beam's lifespan but also reduces maintenance needs, making it an eco-friendly alternative to traditional wood."

Customization at Its Best

Oakio's Proshield WPC Beam offers extensive customization options, making it adaptable to various architectural styles. Available in multiple profiles, textures, and colors, the beam can seamlessly integrate into both modern and traditional designs. Whether a smooth, polished look or a more rustic, wood-grain appearance is desired, Oakio's Proshield WPC Beam provides the flexibility needed to achieve specific design goals.

Sustainability: A Greener Choice

Aligned with Oakio's commitment to sustainability, Oakio WPC Beam is carefully crafted from eco-friendly materials, consisting of 55% oak wood fiber, 35% plastic resin, and 10% additives. This focus on environmental responsibility ensures that every WPC beam maintains exceptional quality and performance while promoting a more sustainable future.

About Oakio

Oakio is a pioneering manufacturer of Wood-Plastic Composite products, offering a wide range of sustainable and innovative composite building materials. With a focus on quality and environmental responsibility, Oakio is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of modern construction with products like the Proshield WPC Beam, designed to meet the evolving needs of the industry. For more information about Oakio Proshield WPC Beam or to explore Oakio's full range of outdoor products, visit www.oakio.com.

