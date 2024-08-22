Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 22.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Enormes Kurspotenzial: Fantastisch niedriger Börsenwert bietet bei dieser Aktie riesiges Aufwärtspotenzial
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
22.08.2024 17:50 Uhr
89 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Level AI Welcomes Matt Weil as New Chief Revenue Officer

Seasoned Revenue Leader Joins Level AI to Drive Next Phase of Growth

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2024 / Level AI, a leading provider of AI-driven customer experience solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Matt Weil as its new Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). This strategic hire follows the company's recent $39.4M Series C financing and marks a significant step in Level AI's growth trajectory.

Matt Weil brings over two decades of experience in leading high-growth technology organizations, with a strong track record in scaling Sales teams across both startups and established tech companies. As CRO, Matt will oversee all aspects of Level AI's revenue generation, including sales, customer success, revenue operations, and partnerships. His expertise in building and leading high-performing teams will be instrumental as Level AI continues to expand its market presence in the AI-powered customer service industry.

"We are thrilled to welcome Matt to the team," said Ashish Nagar, CEO of Level AI. "He has a rare blend of early-stage and growth experience in cutting-edge technology organizations. Matt's deep expertise and leadership will be invaluable as we continue to scale and deliver exceptional value to our customers."

Matt's career is marked by successful leadership roles in revenue growth and strategy. Prior to joining Level AI, he served as Senior Vice President of Worldwide Sales at Highspot, where he led the company through a significant growth phase, achieving over a 20X increase in revenue. His experience spans SaaS, data, and enterprise technology sectors.

"I am excited to join Level AI at such a pivotal time in the company's journey," said Matt Weil. "Level AI's innovative approach to transforming customer experience intelligence and automation with AI is impressive. I look forward to working with the team to accelerate our growth and continue delivering world-class solutions to our clients."

This appointment underscores Level AI's commitment to strengthening its leadership team with top-tier talent as it embarks on the next chapter of its growth story.

About Level AI

Level AI is at the forefront of revolutionizing customer service operations with advanced artificial intelligence solutions. The company's platform empowers contact centers with real-time agent assistance, conversation analytics, automated quality assurance, and sentiment analysis, enabling organizations to deliver exceptional customer experiences and drive operational efficiency. For more information, please visit https://thelevel.ai.

Media Contact: Nina Pfister, MAG PR at nina@mooringadvisorygroup.com.

SOURCE: Level AI



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Gold - Die besten Aktien für den nächsten Preisschub

Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen der nächste Goldpreisschub bietet!

Dieser Aktienreport stellt die besten Aktien für den kommenden Goldpreisanstieg vor. Zur ausgewogenen Diversifikation eines Depots sind Engagements in Gold oder Aktien von Goldproduzenten unerlässlich. Die letzten Monate haben gezeigt, dass Goldinvestments nicht nur stabilisierend sein können, sondern auch erhebliche Gewinne ermöglichen. Nach einer Konsolidierungsphase bieten sich nun wieder spannende Einstiegsmöglichkeiten.

Nutzen Sie diese Chance!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Goldaktien das größte Potenzial haben. Dieser Report ist 100 % kostenlos und hilft Ihnen, die besten Investments im Goldsektor zu identifizieren.

Sichern Sie sich jetzt Ihren kostenfreien Report.

Um Ihnen den Report zusenden zu können, geben Sie einfach Ihre E-Mail-Adresse hier ein. Sie erhalten umgehend Zugang zu Ihrem PDF-Report. Dies ist für Sie vollkommen kostenlos und unverbindlich.

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.