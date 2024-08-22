Level AI Welcomes Matt Weil as New Chief Revenue Officer

Seasoned Revenue Leader Joins Level AI to Drive Next Phase of Growth

Level AI , a leading provider of AI-driven customer experience solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Matt Weil as its new Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). This strategic hire follows the company's recent $39.4M Series C financing and marks a significant step in Level AI's growth trajectory.

Matt Weil brings over two decades of experience in leading high-growth technology organizations, with a strong track record in scaling Sales teams across both startups and established tech companies. As CRO, Matt will oversee all aspects of Level AI's revenue generation, including sales, customer success, revenue operations, and partnerships. His expertise in building and leading high-performing teams will be instrumental as Level AI continues to expand its market presence in the AI-powered customer service industry.

"We are thrilled to welcome Matt to the team," said Ashish Nagar, CEO of Level AI. "He has a rare blend of early-stage and growth experience in cutting-edge technology organizations. Matt's deep expertise and leadership will be invaluable as we continue to scale and deliver exceptional value to our customers."

Matt's career is marked by successful leadership roles in revenue growth and strategy. Prior to joining Level AI, he served as Senior Vice President of Worldwide Sales at Highspot , where he led the company through a significant growth phase, achieving over a 20X increase in revenue. His experience spans SaaS, data, and enterprise technology sectors.

"I am excited to join Level AI at such a pivotal time in the company's journey," said Matt Weil. "Level AI's innovative approach to transforming customer experience intelligence and automation with AI is impressive. I look forward to working with the team to accelerate our growth and continue delivering world-class solutions to our clients."

This appointment underscores Level AI's commitment to strengthening its leadership team with top-tier talent as it embarks on the next chapter of its growth story.

About Level AI

Level AI is at the forefront of revolutionizing customer service operations with advanced artificial intelligence solutions. The company's platform empowers contact centers with real-time agent assistance, conversation analytics, automated quality assurance, and sentiment analysis, enabling organizations to deliver exceptional customer experiences and drive operational efficiency. For more information, please visit https://thelevel.ai .

Media Contact: Nina Pfister, MAG PR at nina@mooringadvisorygroup.com.

