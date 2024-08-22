EQS Stimmrechtsmitteilung: AUTO1 Group SE

AUTO1 Group SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 43 Abs. 2 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung



22.08.2024 / 18:00 CET/CEST

Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch EQS News - ein Service der EQS Group AG.

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Morgan Stanley, Wilmington, Delaware, Vereinigte Staaten von Amerika (USA), hat uns am

21. August 2024 gemäß § 43 Abs. 1 WpHG ohne Offenlegung des Anteils der jeweiligen

Finanzierungsformen an der Gesamtfinanzierung der Stimmrechtserhöhung Folgendes

mitgeteilt:



1. The increase of voting rights resulting in Morgan Stanley exceeding the notification

threshold of 10% of the voting rights in AUTO1 Group SE did not serve the purpose of

strategic goals; rather it was made in the context of client facilitation.

2. Morgan Stanley may in the next 12 months acquire further voting rights in AUTO1

Group SE, in particular in the context of client facilitation.

3. Morgan Stanley does not intend to influence the composition of the management

board, supervisory board or any other administrative body of AUTO1 Group SE.

4. Morgan Stanley does not intend to cause a significant change in the capital structure

of AUTO1 Group SE, in particular not of the ratio between equity and debt financing

and the dividend policy.

5. The increase of voting rights resulting in Morgan Stanley exceeding the notification

threshold of 10% of the voting rights in AUTO1 Group SE resulted from and/or was

made in the context of client facilitation. The increase was financed by a combination

of external and Morgan Stanley own funds.



22.08.2024 CET/CEST Die EQS Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.

Medienarchiv unter https://eqs-news.com

