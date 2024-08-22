OdeCloud Expands ERP Solutions Marketplace Through Strategic Partnership With Odoo

OdeCloud, a talent marketplace of technology consultants specializing in ERP systems, announced a strategic partnership with Odoo, a leading provider of customizable business applications.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2024 / OdeCloud, a talent marketplace of business technology consultants specializing in ERP systems, announced a strategic partnership with Odoo, a leading provider of customizable business applications. This partnership aims to enhance OdeCloud's marketplace of ERP solutions, offering increased value and innovation to businesses worldwide.

Enhancing ERP Solutions Together

As a marketplace for connecting businesses with top-tier ERP consultants, OdeCloud is enhancing its service portfolio by integrating Odoo's versatile suite of applications.

This partnership brings together OdeCloud's extensive network of ERP consultants and Odoo's powerful platform, known for its flexibility and scalability across various business functions. OdeCloud ventures to expand its service portfolio by integrating Odoo's versatile suite of applications spanning CRM, inventory management, eCommerce, and more.

Clients will benefit from customizable ERP solutions, enhanced operational efficiency, and expert support.

Key Benefits of the Partnership

Comprehensive ERP Capabilities. OdeCloud's consultants will seamlessly integrate and customize Odoo's applications to meet specific business needs. This ensures that all critical processes are aligned, leading to greater efficiency, streamlined workflows and improved business performance. Expert Consultations: Clients will leverage the expertise of over 500 business tech consultants within OdeCloud's marketplace, ensuring tailored solutions and optimized implementations. Scalability and Efficiency: Clients will streamline their operations with centralized management of critical processes, supported by Odoo's intuitive interface and powerful features. Data-Driven Insights: Odoo's customizable business applications will harness advanced reporting and analytics tools to gain actionable insights into business performance and make informed decisions.

Empowering Business Transformation

The partnership between OdeCloud and Odoo represents a strategic alignment of expertise and resources to meet the evolving needs of businesses worldwide.

"At OdeCloud, we are committed to empowering businesses through technology," says Ahad Arain, OdeCloud Co-founder. "Our partnership with Odoo strengthens our ability to deliver innovative ERP solutions that drive growth, improve productivity, and enhance customer experiences."

"OdeCloud and Odoo are working together to redefine ERP solutions delivery in the marketplace," says Gabrielle Escalada, Odoo Channel Account Manager. "Together, we will continue to innovate and set new standards for client satisfaction and operational excellence."

About OdeCloud

OdeCloud is a leading community and talent marketplace of over 500 business technology consultants specializing in ERP systems such as NetSuite, SAP and Salesforce. OdeCloud provides businesses with access to top-tier consultants who deliver high-value technology projects, ensuring efficiency, scalability and success. For more information, visit www.odecloud.com.

About Odoo

Odoo is a leading provider of open-source business applications designed to meet the diverse needs of companies of all sizes. Offering a suite of tools that cover everything from CRM and inventory management to accounting and eCommerce, Odoo's flexible platform is known for its ease-of-use, scalability, and customization options. For more information, visit https://www.odoo.com/.

Contact Information

Ahad Arain

Chief Operating Officer

ahad@odecloud.com

Gabby Escalada

Partner Manager

esga@odoo.com

