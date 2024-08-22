Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 22.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Enormes Kurspotenzial: Fantastisch niedriger Börsenwert bietet bei dieser Aktie riesiges Aufwärtspotenzial
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A403TQ | ISIN: US36809R5037 | Ticker-Symbol: H8Q
Lang & Schwarz
21.08.24
07:00 Uhr
5,600 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GAUCHO GROUP HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GAUCHO GROUP HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,5005,70021.08.
0,0000,00031.07.
ACCESSWIRE
22.08.2024 18:02 Uhr
54 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc.: Strategic Appointment Underscores Commitment to Leveraging New Opportunities in Argentina's Evolving Market Landscape

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2024 / Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINO), a company that includes a growing collection of e-commerce platforms with a concentration on fine wines, luxury real estate, and leather goods and accessories (the "Company" or "Gaucho Holdings"), today announced the appointment of David Reinecke to the Company's Board of Directors effective August 16, 2024. Mr. Reinecke replaces Peter J.L. Lawrence, who retired from the Board on August 16, 2024.

Mr. Reinecke brings extensive experience in global finance, strategy, and corporate development to Gaucho Holdings. Currently, he is the Chief Financial Officer and serves as a member of the Executive Board of DEAG Deutsche Entertainment AG ("DEAG"), where he has been instrumental in driving the company's financial and operational strategies, as well as in managing its expansion into new markets. Mr. Reinecke's background also includes significant roles at leading corporate and investment banks, such as Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse, and N26, where he has specialized in mergers and acquisitions, debt and equity capital markets, fund raising, and strategic advisory services. His expertise in these areas is expected to be invaluable to Gaucho Holdings as the Company navigates the evolving economic landscape in Argentina.

Gaucho Holdings believes Mr. Reinecke's strategic insight and financial acumen will complement the Company's ongoing efforts to expand its presence in the luxury markets of Argentina. The real estate market in Argentina, including the reemergence of mortgages, presents a timely opportunity for Gaucho Holdings to capitalize on the increasing demand for high-quality assets. As a NASDAQ-listed company, Gaucho Holdings is uniquely positioned to participate in the anticipated growth of Argentine asset values and explore new opportunities that align with its long-term vision.

"I have been following Gaucho Holdings' success story since their inception and feel honored to be officially part of the family," commented David Reinecke. "With Argentina on the rise, I see tremendous potential for further growth, and I believe Gaucho Holdings is well positioned to capitalize on these opportunities in the future."

"We are excited to welcome David Reinecke to our Board of Directors," said Scott Mathis, CEO and Founder of Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. "David's deep experience in finance and corporate strategy will be instrumental as we embark on a fresh plan to take advantage of the opportunities being created in the new Argentina. We feel it's time to double down on all things Argentina, leveraging our existing assets and complementing them with new endeavors to build value and drive growth for our stockholders."

The Company believes Mr. Reinecke's addition to the Board will further enhance its ability to execute its strategic initiatives and create value for its stakeholders in the years to come.

About Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc.
For more than ten years, Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (gauchoholdings.com) has been committed to identifying and developing opportunities within Argentina's undervalued luxury real estate and consumer marketplace. The company has positioned itself to capitalize on the rapid growth of global e-commerce across multiple market sectors, with the aim of becoming a leader in diversified luxury goods and experiences in sought-after lifestyle industries and retail landscapes. With a focus on fine wines (algodonfinewines.com & algodonwines.com.ar), hospitality (algodonhotels.com), and luxury real estate (algodonwineestates.com) associated with the Algodon brand, as well as the leather goods, ready-to-wear, and accessories of the fashion brand Gaucho - Buenos Aires (gaucho.com), Gaucho Holdings celebrates the contemporary expression of Argentina's vibrant and distinctive lifestyle.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
The information discussed in this press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included herein concerning, among other things, changes to exchange rates and their impact on the Company, planned capital expenditures, future cash flows and borrowings, pursuit of potential acquisition opportunities, our financial position, business strategy, and other plans and objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve certain assumptions, risks, and uncertainties and are not (and should not be considered to be) guarantees of future performance. Refer to our risk factors set forth in our reports filed on Edgar. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement made here.

Media Relations:
Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc.
Rick Stear
Director of Marketing
212.739.7669
rstear@gauchoholdings.com

SOURCE: Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Besser als NVIDIA! 3 KI- Favoriten mit riesigem Potenzial

Erleben Sie die KI-Revolution und sichern Sie sich gigantische Gewinne!

Nutzen Sie die einmalige Gelegenheit, die Ihnen die Künstliche Intelligenz bietet! Unser exklusiver Aktienreport enthüllt drei unglaublich aussichtsreiche KI-Aktien, die von der bahnbrechenden Entwicklung in diesem Sektor massiv profitieren können.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Weil eine Investition in KI-Unternehmen nicht nur Stabilität bringt, sondern auch das Potenzial hat, Ihr Depot explosionsartig wachsen zu lassen. Die letzten Jahre haben bewiesen: Wer auf KI setzt, kann außergewöhnliche Gewinne einfahren. Jetzt, nach einer kurzen Konsolidierungsphase, öffnen sich wieder sensationelle Einstiegsmöglichkeiten.

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die besten Investments im KI-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.