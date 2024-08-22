Anzeige
22.08.2024 18:02 Uhr
ProBaller Ultra Premium Energy Drinks Scores Big With the Los Angeles Lakers

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2024 / ProBaller Ultra Premium Energy Drinks is proud to announce that ProBaller is now the official energy drink of the iconic Los Angeles Lakers.

ProBaller

ProBaller
ProBaller Energy Drink / Lakers



This brings together two powerhouses committed to excellence and natural performance. ProBaller's natural ingredients and NSF Sport Certification make it the perfect choice for the Lakers' dedicated fan base and athletes alike.

As a team, the Lakers are dedicated to performance, innovation, community and winning. That is why they have chosen ProBaller - a healthier choice energy drink made with natural ingredients that fuel your body and mind.

"We're thrilled to team up with the Lakers and fuel their fans' passion for the game," said Jeff Kerr, CEO of ProBaller Ultra Premium Energy Drinks. "Our shared commitment to natural performance and excellence makes this partnership a slam dunk."

As the Official Energy Drink of the Los Angeles Lakers, ProBaller will energize the fan experience through:

  • In-arena activations

  • Community events and sponsorships

  • Social media content and promotions

  • Exclusive discounts and offers for Lakers fans

Join the Lakers and ProBaller in raising the game on and off the court and experience the natural energy boost of ProBaller.

About ProBaller Ultra Premium Energy Drinks

ProBaller Ultra Premium Energy Drinks is a natural, NSF Sport-Certified energy drink made with a proprietary blend of natural ingredients. With no artificial or synthetic ingredients, ProBaller is the perfect choice for athletes, fitness enthusiasts and those with active lifestyles seeking a natural energy boost.

Contact Information

Cynthia Fox
Marketing Manager
cynthia@glblmediagroup.com

SOURCE: ProBaller Ultra Premium Energy Drinks

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
