Consolidated sales of €2.4m at end June 2024

Cash position of €5.3m before IRIS Pharma CIR (€610k) at June 30, 2024

Regulatory News:

ABIONYX Pharma, (FR0012616852 ABNX eligible for PEA PME), a new generation biotech company dedicated to the discovery and development of innovative therapies based on the world's only natural recombinant apoA-I, announced today its cash position for the 1st half to June 30, 2024, and the highlights of the period.

Selected financial information (IFRS)

€m H1 2024 H1 2023 Revenue from biotech activity 0.0 0.0 Revenue from IRIS Pharma 2.4 2.1 Total revenue 2.4 2.1 Other revenue 0.0 0.0 Total revenue income and revenue 2.4 2.1 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 5.3 1.9

ABIONYX Pharma recorded consolidated half-year sales of €2.4m for the first half of 2024, compared with €2.1m for the first half of 2023. The Group did not commission any studies from IRIS Pharma in the first half. With regard to the discovery and development of innovative therapies designed to improve patients' lives, the Company did not generate any sales in the first half, as ABIONYX Pharma continues to provide its bioproduct free of charge as part of its compassionate access applications.

At June 30, 2024, ABIONYX Pharma's cash position reached €5.3m, including the reimbursement of the Abionyx CIR (€770k) and before the reimbursement of the IRIS CIR (€610k).

At the end of June, the Company raised €3.4m to strengthen its cash position as part of the development of its program in sepsis and in the United States, following the successful pre-IND meeting with the FDA.

The Company's financial visibility is now extended to the end of 2025.

Next financial press release: Half-year results 2024, September 26, 2024

About ABIONYX Pharma

ABIONYX Pharma is a next-generation biotech company focused on developing innovative medicines for diseases where there is no effective or existing treatment, even the rarest ones. The company expedites the development of novel therapeutics through an extensive expertise in lipid science and a differentiated apoA-I-based technology platform. ABIONYX Pharma is committed to radically improving treatment outcomes in Sepsis and critical care.

