Interoil Exploration & Production ASA: Production report for July 2024

Oslo, 22 August 2024



June 2024 July 2024 Operated Boepd (1) Boepd (1) Boepd (1) Bopd (2) Colombia 629 412 543 330 Argentina 1,090 185 805 52 Total operated 1,719 597 1,348 382 Total equity 885 348 705 236

(1) Barrels of oil equivalents per day (includes liquid and gas)

(2) Barrels of oil per day (represents only liquids)

[boepd]: barrels of oil equivalents per day (includes liquid and gas)

[Operated]: 100% field production operated by Interoil

[Equity]: Interoil's share production net of royalties.

Comments

Interoil's daily average operated production in July ended with 1,348 boepd, decreased by another 215 boepd compared with June figures. Last month daily operated production had a reduction in Colombia by 86 boepd, while the output from Argentinian fields experienced a reduction by 286 boepd when compared with June.

In Argentina, Santa Cruz production is still being disturbed by abnormal weather conditions. The area had received the worst snow and windstorm in the last 60 years and local authorities closed secondary roads and restrained the usage of interstate routes. Under these conditions, Interoil prioritized safety above all, restricting to the essential field personnel mobilization plus keeping outside routine operations to its minimum. Under this scenario, activities as pulling rig, maintenance and field works were postponed. These constraints will remain during the first two weeks of August, meanwhile Interoil is waiting for improved weather conditions to address field operation and the restore production, equipment and services to operational levels prior to the arrival of this extreme winter conditions.

In Colombia, production in Puli C had sustained its previous monthly production whereas Vikingo-1 was most of the month shut-in as its production system experienced a downhole failure. The company is finalizing with local communities in the Puli C and in Vikingo their respective approvals aiming at having their approvals to initiate a pulling campaign to recover at least 100 bpd of oil and 500 Kscfpd of gas outflows in Puli C plus another 150 bopd from the Vikingo well. These campaigns are expected to commence second half of the current month.

Additional information

Further details about production performance are shown in the document attached. The two graphs and tables show operated and equity production of oil and gas respectively and by country. Operated production is defined as total output from fields operated by Interoil. Equity production is Interoil's share of production net of royalties.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

