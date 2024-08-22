HARMAN and Celonis Partner To Enhance Process Intelligence With AI-Powered Insights for Enterprises

This collaboration harnesses the power of AI and machine learning to transform process intelligence to unlock value

STAMFORD, CT / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2024 / HARMAN, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. focused on connected technologies for automotive, consumer, and enterprise markets, along with its Digital Transformation Solutions business unit, recently announced an AI-driven partnership with Celonis, the global leader in Process Mining and Process Intelligence, to make enterprise processes smarter, more efficient and more effective.

This collaboration combines HARMAN's deep expertise in business transformation, artificial intelligence (AI), machine Learning (ML) and technology implementation with Celonis' industry-leading process Intelligence platform. HARMAN will also leverage Celonis' technology to accelerate its SAP S/4 HANA migration, to better understand its processes, identify improvement opportunities, and turn process intelligence into business value both internally and for the enterprise customers HARMAN Digital Transformation Solutions serves.

Through this partnership, HARMAN and Celonis will offer a range of joint services which enable organizations to gain a data-driven understanding of their core business processes and optimize operations for maximum efficiency, sustainability and cost savings such as:

1. Intelligence-Driven Process Optimization: Identify areas for improvement and optimize business processes using Celonis' process intelligence platform and HARMAN's expertise in technology consulting.

2. AI/ML-Driven Process Automation: Apply AI/ML algorithms to analyze process data and recommend actionable improvements, enabling clients to achieve greater automation, efficiency, reduced costs, and enhanced customer experience.

3. Customer Journey Mapping and Improvements: Map out customer journeys and interactions, identify key touchpoints, and analyze and improve customer service processes to reduce response times and enhance service quality.

"HARMAN is dedicated to providing quality and efficient business process transformation, both internally and externally. Our partnership with Celonis will not only increase productivity, but also allow for streamlined operational alignment and excellence for our customers," said Vikas Gupta, EVP & General Manager for Digital Transformation Solutions, at HARMAN. "Celonis' Process Intelligence platform and its seamless integration of AI models opens up new opportunities to eliminate process inefficiencies, helping enterprises to uncover valuable business insights so they can establish more efficient, intelligent workflows."

"HARMAN and Celonis customers already benefit from the power of our respective technologies, our dedication to continued innovation, and how committed we are to delivering long-term value, and we're excited to drive this further together," said Mark Jacobs, Senior Vice President of North America Sales at Celonis. "The Celonis Process Intelligence platform enables more than 1,200 companies around the world, including HARMAN, to uncover and unlock the value hiding in their processes, maximize their investments in technologies, such as AI and automation, and operate more sustainably."

About HARMAN Digital Transformation Solutions

HARMAN's Digital Transformation Solutions is a strategic business unit dedicated to blending the physical and digital to make technology more dynamic in order to serve ever-changing human needs. Leveraging our unique Life-ware approach, our team of over 7,000 employees, spread across 12 countries in 45+ locations, with their expertise across hardware, software, and industry domains are transforming everyday experiences for our 200 clients globally. Compliant and certified with international standard/ management system EN 9100:2018 / AS9100D, ISO 9001:2015, ISO 27001:2013, ISO 13485:2016 and appraised at CMMI-DEV 2.0 ML5, HARMAN aims towards helping customers deliver a holistic experience to their customers - through the convergence of digital, cross channel user experience, cloud, mobility, insightful data, and internet-of-things backed by scalable underlying IT platforms. Healthcare, Communications, Industrial, Retail, Software, and Hospitality being our key focus areas, we have made significant investments into this space. Leveraging our global delivery approach, IPs, platforms and people, we deploy next generation technology platforms across industries, offer cost savings and deliver innovative solutions to help our clients on their digital journey. To know more, please visit https://services.harman.com/

About HARMAN

HARMAN (harman.com) designs and engineers connected products and solutions for automakers, consumers, and enterprises worldwide, including connected car systems, audio and visual products, enterprise automation solutions; and services supporting the Internet of Things. With leading brands including AKG®, Harman Kardon®, Infinity®, JBL®, Lexicon®, Mark Levinson® and Revel®, HARMAN is admired by audiophiles, musicians and the entertainment venues where they perform around the world. More than 50 million automobiles on the road today are equipped with HARMAN audio and connected car systems. Our software services power billions of mobile devices and systems that are connected, integrated and secure across all platforms, from work and home to car and mobile. HARMAN has a workforce of approximately 30,000 people across the Americas, Europe, and Asia. In March 2017, HARMAN became a wholly owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

About Celonis

Since 2011, Celonis has helped thousands of the world's largest and most esteemed companies yield immediate cash impact, radically improve customer experience, and reduce carbon emissions. Its Process Intelligence platform uses industry-leading process mining technology and AI to present companies with a living digital twin of their end-to-end processes. For the first time, everyone in an organization has a common language for how the business runs, visibility into where value is hiding, and the ability to capture it. Celonis is headquartered in Munich, Germany and New York City, USA with more than 20 offices worldwide.

