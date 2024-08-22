Anzeige
Donnerstag, 22.08.2024
Enormes Kurspotenzial: Fantastisch niedriger Börsenwert bietet bei dieser Aktie riesiges Aufwärtspotenzial
WKN: A0DJ21 | ISIN: GB00B01RDH75 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
22.08.2024 18:36 Uhr
107 Leser
BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 22


BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc ('the Company')
LEI - 5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55

Transaction in own shares: purchase of own shares to be held in treasury

The Company announces that it has today purchased 24,020 of its Ordinary Shares at an average price of 606.79 pence per share to be held in treasury.

Following settlement of this purchase on 27 August 2024 the issued share capital of the Company will be 99,428,487 Ordinary Shares, excluding 18,500,451 shares which are held in treasury. Shares held in treasury do not carry any voting rights; 15.69% of the Company's total issued share capital (117,928,938 Ordinary Shares, including treasury shares) will be held in treasury following settlement.

For reporting purposes under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules the market should exclude any shares held in treasury and should use the figure of 99,428,487 following settlement when determining if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company.

All enquiries:


Sarah Beynsberger

Company Secretary
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Tel: 0207 743 3110

22 August 2024


