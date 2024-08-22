ZetrOZ Systems' Sustained Acoustic Medicine Helps with Costly Injuries to Military Personnel

Nearly half of all active-duty Army personnel suffer injuries that sideline them for weeks of service to the country and cost the U.S. billions of dollars. The sam® wearable ultrasound unit can help military personnel return to service by speeding soft tissue healing.

TRUMBULL, CT / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2024 / Every year, one out of every two active-duty members of the U.S. Army is injured - over 2.4 million medical cases a year. Soft tissue injuries like sprains, strains, tears and joint injuries typically cost Army personnel 26 to 49 days of lost service. The sam® sustained acoustic medicine device from ZetrOZ Systems is a proven way to accelerate soft tissue healing and help military personnel return to duty more quickly.

The findings come in a 2024 report by the Defense Health Agency and a March 2022 study by the U.S. Army Public Health Center. They found that most injuries result from "cumulative microtrauma," repetitive damage from overuse that occurs most often to the lower extremities. Army researchers estimated the cost of lost or limited duty days due to injuries at $4.1 billion a year.

The state-of-the-art sam® technology - developed in part with Defense Department funding - can reduce those costs and allow military personnel to return to serving their country more quickly. sam® is a low-intensity, long-duration, daily ultrasound treatment, covered health benefit under government contract, that can decrease the need for pain medication and surgery.

"The Army studies definitively show the need for effective injury healing for our military personnel," said George K. Lewis, Ph.D., founder and CEO of ZetrOZ Systems, inventors of sustained acoustic medicine. "Our sam® wearable ultrasound unit has a proven track record of treating and healing soft tissue healing and helping operating people like soldiers get back to active duty."

Military and sports medicine providers evaluated the use of sustained acoustic medicine in a 2022 study published in Open Orthopedics Journal. Virtually all of the medical professionals (94%) found it helped their patients, with 83% saying it provided "excellent" or "good" benefits. Most of the healthcare providers said sustained acoustic medicine provided clinical improvement in under two weeks (68.9% of responses) and that it allowed a 50% reduction in pain medication (63%).

The effectiveness of ZetrOZ Systems' sustained acoustic medicine technology is documented in 42 peer-reviewed publications and 20 Level 1-5 clinical studies and thousands of patients treated with sam® every day. The U.S. Food & Drug Administration has cleared the sam® line of devices for treating conditions such as knee osteoarthritis, patellar and shoulder tendinopathy, and chronic back pain.

To learn more, please visit https://zetroz.com. For more information on ZetrOZ Systems, please visit?www.samrecover.com.?

About ZetrOZ Systems?

ZetrOZ Systems is leading healing innovations in sports medicine, developing wearable bioelectronic devices to deliver sustained acoustic medicine (sam®). Researched and funded by the federal government, ZetrOZ is built on the proprietary medical technology of 46 patents and is the exclusive manufacturer and developer of the sam® product line, designed to treat acute and chronic musculoskeletal conditions.

Contact Information

Maria Penaloza

maria.penaloza@newswire.com

SOURCE: ZetrOZ Systems

View the original press release on newswire.com.