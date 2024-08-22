Philadelphia Small Business Accountant, NB Advisors, Revolutionizes Tax Planning to Save Local Businesses Up to $1M

Philadelphia's small- and mid-sized businesses can now leverage NB Advisors' advanced tax planning services to significantly reduce their tax burdens and boost profitability.

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2024 / NB Advisors, a trusted Philadelphia small business accountant, is proud to announce its specialized tax planning services aimed at helping local businesses save in taxes annually. NB Advisors is committed to driving profitability and growth for its clients, serving the city's 1.6 million residents and 200,000 small to midsize businesses, including those in Belmont, Fairmount, Fishtown, Logan Square, Old City, Rittenhouse Square, and beyond.

According to the 2024 Report on Employer Firms: Findings from the 2023 Small Business Credit Survey on the businesses in the Philadelphia metro area, 57% of Philadelphia small businesses had fair to poor financial conditions in 2023. This is the second consecutive year that Philadelphia small businesses reported such conditions financially, citing increased cost of goods and weak sales as their primary financial hurdles.

"Our mission as Philadelphia small business accountants is to ensure that every business we serve benefits from proactive and strategic tax planning," said Ryan Niedoba, Managing Partner at NB Advisors. "We don't just show up during tax season; we partner with our clients year-round to minimize their tax liabilities and enhance their financial success."

NB Advisors' approach to tax planning is comprehensive and innovative, focusing on several key areas:

Tax Minimization - Extensively reviewing tax laws, deductions, and deferrals to identify opportunities often overlooked or underutilized by small businesses. This meticulous process can result in significant tax savings, ranging from $100K to $1M.

Profitability Benchmarking - By evaluating a business's profitability and comparing it to industry standards, you can get actionable insights and strategies to increase profits.

Game Plan Software - With exclusive access to "Game Plan" software, NB Advisors quickly analyzes hundreds of financial data points to determine the maximum amount of capital allocated to revenue growth while minimizing risk.

Awesome 8 Review - This unique annual review focuses on minimizing taxes, increasing growth, profitability, and cash flow, and planning for retirement, succession, and legacy/estate protection.

NB Advisors is more than just a tax service provider; they are dedicated partners in their clients' success. Their holistic and proactive approach ensures businesses survive and thrive in a competitive marketplace.

For more information on how NB Advisors can help your business achieve significant tax savings and enhanced profitability, learn more about their tax planning services at https://nbcpa.us/small-business-accountant-philadelphia/ or contact them directly at 1 (215) 201-4646 to schedule a consultation.

About NB Advisors:

NB Advisors is a fourth-generation family-owned accounting firm headquartered in Philadelphia, PA, dedicated to helping small businesses minimize their tax burden and maximize profitability. With decades of experience, they offer personalized and innovative strategies to save clients $100K to $1M in taxes while ensuring sustainable business growth. Led by Ryan and Kevin Niedoba, NB Advisors takes pride in treating each client's business as their own, offering proactive, world-class service with a commitment to transparency and excellence.

SOURCE: NB Advisors

