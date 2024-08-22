Biomedical Waste Solutions: Austin Medical Waste Disposal Company Addresses Rising Needlestick Injuries With Essential Guide

The CDC estimates 385,000 needlestick and sharps-related injuries among U.S. healthcare workers annually.

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2024 / As needlestick injuries continue to rise, BioMedical Waste Solutions, a leading national provider of medical waste disposal services with locations in Austin, TX, is taking proactive steps to inform the public of the risks associated with improper disposal of medical waste, including needles.

The CDC estimates that 385,000 needlestick and sharps-related injuries occur annually among healthcare workers in the U.S. The actual number of cases could be higher due to underreporting, particularly in private homes, affecting elderly individuals and the 38.4 million Americans (11.6% of the population) with diabetes using needles on a daily basis.

The World Health Organization (WHO) echoes the danger of sharps injuries in spreading serious diseases, with global infection rates among healthcare professionals as follows:

Approx. 2,005,000 HIV (human immunodeficiency virus) infections

66,000 hepatitis B virus (HBV) infections

16,000 hepatitis C virus (HCV) infections

These infections can result in long-term health issues, including disabilities or, worse, fatalities.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) reports that one-third of all sharps injuries occur during disposal, emphasizing the vital role of strict medical waste disposal practices in protecting healthcare personnel and the public.

To address this urgent issue, the Austin medical waste disposal company BioMedical Waste Solutions published The Definitive Guide to Medical Waste Disposal in 2024. This guide offers clear instructions on safely disposing of needles, syringes, and other sharp objects, showcasing the company's dedication to enhancing safety and preventing infections through proper waste management.

The guide provides five essential tips for preventing needlestick injuries:

Use only FDA-approved sharps disposal containers Do not overfill disposal containers Avoid contact with disposal containers Do not attempt to recap needles Store sharp objects and disposal containers properly

JP Richards, Director of Communications at BioMedical Waste Solutions, stated, "The high rate of needlestick injuries and their severe impacts on healthcare workers and the broader community is a significant concern. Our disposal guide is an essential tool for preventing these injuries and ensuring the safety of healthcare providers and individuals managing needles at home. We're here to support facilities in need of reliable Austin medical waste disposal solutions. By working together, we can reduce the risks associated with needlestick injuries."

BioMedical Waste Solutions calls on healthcare facilities, professionals, and individuals working with needles to explore its detailed guide for information on the proper disposal of sharps and medical waste. The company's industry knowledge and expertise give you confidence in the safe handling, transportation, and disposal of medical waste according to the highest national, state, and local standards.

For further details on safe medical waste disposal or to view the guide from BioMedical Waste Solutions, please visit their website at https://www.biomedicalwastesolutions.com/medical-waste-disposal/ or reach out directly at 346-660-4994 or JPRichards@BioMedicalWasteSolutions.com. To learn more about Austin medical waste disposal, visit: https://www.biomedicalwastesolutions.com/locations/texas/austin-medical-waste-disposal/.

About BioMedical Waste Solutions:

BioMedical Waste Solutions is a leading medical waste disposal company dedicated to providing safe and reliable solutions for the management and disposal of medical waste. With a commitment to environmental responsibility and public health, the company serves healthcare facilities, private practices, dental offices, veterinarians and laboratories across America. BioMedical Waste Solutions offers comprehensive services to ensure the proper collection, transportation, and disposal of medical waste, including sharps, in compliance with all regulatory requirements.

Contact Information

JP Richards

Director of Communications

releases@drakedigital.com

(346) 660-4994

SOURCE: Biomedical Waste Solutions

