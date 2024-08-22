Portland Bookkeeping Services Redefined: Downing & Co. Introduces CPA-Led Bookkeeping for Comprehensive Financial Management

Portland businesses can now access bookkeeping services that go beyond traditional bookkeeping, integrating tax planning and financial insights to drive growth and profitability.

PORTLAND, OR / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2024 / In the U.S., managing cash flow is a typical struggle businesses face. A U.S. Bank study claims that up to 82% of businesses fail due to cash flow mismanagement. This report is supported by the QuickBooks State of Cash Flow Report, with 62% of business owners claiming they struggle with managing cash flow.

To address this issue, Downing & Co., a trusted name in Portland accounting, offers bookkeeping services managed by certified public accountants (CPAs). This ensures clients keep accurate records, alleviates daily cash flow management, and gains valuable business insights and tax-saving opportunities typically missed by standard bookkeepers.

This comprehensive offering bridges the gap between bookkeeping and tax planning, providing businesses with a seamless solution for their financial needs.

"We understand that most bookkeepers don't handle taxes, which can leave business owners with unanswered questions and missed opportunities," said Tim Downing, Managing Principal at Downing & Co. "By offering bookkeeping services led by CPAs, we're able to provide our clients with a more holistic financial strategy that supports their growth and success."

CPA-led Portland bookkeeping services can have a tremendous impact on the success of small businesses, including:

CPA Expertise - Most CPAs don't offer bookkeeping, and most bookkeepers don't do taxes. When CPAs manage your books, handle payroll, and oversee transactions, it ensures your financial records are accurate and optimized for tax efficiency.

Business Insights - CPA-led bookkeeping services go beyond number crunching by analyzing financial data and providing insights that help businesses grow, streamline operations, and boost profitability.

Convenience & Peace of Mind - By offering CPA-led bookkeeping services in the Greater Portland and Southwest Washington areas, Downing & Co. has created a convenient solution for all your Portland bookkeeping needs.

For more information on Portland bookkeeping services that enhance your financial management, visit https://downingpdx.com/services/portland-bookkeeping-services/ or contact them directly at (503)445-3578 or info@downingpdx.com.

About Downing & Co:

Downing & Co. is a leading estate planning CPA firm dedicated to helping high-net-worth individuals and small businesses save up to 40% in taxes now and for the legacy they leave behind. Established in 1964, Downing & Co. offers comprehensive services, including tax planning, accounting and bookkeeping services, estate planning, and wealth management.

