Donnerstag, 22.08.2024
WKN: 260884 | ISIN: US3765361080 | Ticker-Symbol: GLE
22.08.24
20:21 Uhr
ACCESSWIRE
22.08.2024 22:38 Uhr
Gladstone Commercial Corporation Announces Election of Katharine Cornell Gorka as Director

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2024 / Gladstone Commercial Corporation (Nasdaq:GOOD) ("Gladstone Commercial") announced that Katharine Cornell Gorka has been elected to the 2027 class of Directors for the Company, effective August 22, 2024. Ms. Gorka, 64, is the President of Threat Knowledge Group, which provides training and expertise on threats to U.S. national security, and also serves as the chair of the Fairfax County Republican Party. Ms. Gorka previously served as a Senior Policy Advisor in the Office of Policy at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security from 2017 until 2020. In 2020, Ms. Gorka served as Press Secretary for U.S. Customs and Border Protection, and from 2020 to 2022 she served as the Director for the Civil Society at The Heritage Foundation. Ms. Gorka graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with highest honors in 1978 and received her M.Sc. in Economics with Distinction from the London School of Economics in 1987. The Company believes Ms. Gorka's background and experience, including her management expertise and strategic analyses, will add value to its Board of Directors by further expanding its knowledge and expertise base, as well as its diversity of views.

About Gladstone Commercial:

Gladstone Commercial is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. As of June 30, 2024, Gladstone Commercial's real estate portfolio consisted of 136 properties located in 27 states, totaling approximately 16.8 million square feet. For additional information please visit www.gladstonecommercial.com.

For further information:

Gladstone Commercial Corporation, (703) 287-5893

For Investor Relations inquiries related to any monthly dividend paying Gladstone funds, please visit www.gladstonecompanies.com.

SOURCE: Gladstone Commercial Corporation



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
