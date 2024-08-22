AGY Supports Clemson University's Bradford Pear Bounty Initiative

Aiken manufacturer removes invasive species from AGY manufacturing facility grounds.

AIKEN, SC / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2024 / AGY, a leading innovator and manufacturer of specialty glass fibers headquartered in Aiken, SC, is proud to announce its support for Clemson University's Bradford Pear Bounty Initiative by removing five invasive Bradford pear trees from its facility grounds. This effort, led by Executive Vice President of Operations Wayne Hartsock, aligns with AGY's commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainability.

Bradford pear tree removal

Workers remove five Bradford pear trees, an invasive species, from AGY's facility grounds as part of Clemson University's Bradford Pear Bounty initiative.

The Bradford pear, known for its rapid growth and attractive blooms, has unfortunately become an invasive species that disrupts native ecosystems and poses risks to local biodiversity. Through the Clemson University Bradford Pear Bounty initiative, communities are encouraged to replace these invasive trees with native species that better support the environment.

"We are proud to support Clemson University in the Bradford Pear Bounty initiative. This is a natural extension of our dedication to sustainability and our long-term focus on the local environment," said Hartsock.

Doug Mann, Executive Vice President of Production Technology, added, "This initiative is part of our broader ESG efforts, which include an 80% reduction in our carbon footprint over the past five years."

By removing these trees from its property, AGY will enable the growth of native plants and species, enhancing the local habitat and supporting biodiversity. This initiative reflects AGY's broader mission to integrate sustainable practices into every aspect of its operations.

To learn more about the Clemson University Bradford Pear Bounty initiative, please visit https://www.clemson.edu/extension/bradford-pear.

AGY is a leading innovator and manufacturer of specialty glass fibers enabling high-performance composite solutions for aviation, defense, electronics, architecture, and telecommunications applications that are integral to civilian life and critical to the national security supply chain. Headquartered in Aiken, SC, AGY is the singular remaining specialty glass fiber manufacturer in the United States. Flexible production operations, R&D teams, and a product innovation center allow AGY to customize material solutions and develop next-generation products for clients globally.

