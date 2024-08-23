Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
23.08.2024 00:02 Uhr
74 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

FloodSimple Saves Customers $3.6M in Flood Insurance Premiums

Innovative Comparative Pricing Technology Delivers Significant Savings for Homeowners

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2024 / FloodSimple, a highly rated flood insurance agency, proudly announces that its comparative pricing technology has saved customers 3.6 million dollars in flood insurance premium costs in 2023. This milestone highlights FloodSimple's commitment to offering affordable and reliable flood insurance options tailored to meet the needs of homeowners.

FloodSimple's innovative approach compares four flood insurance company quotes, ensuring that customers receive the most competitive rates available. This technology not only simplifies the insurance process but also offers substantial financial benefits to homeowners.

"Our comparative pricing technology has transformed the way homeowners shop for flood insurance," said Stephen Schramke, CEO of FloodSimple. "By providing transparent and competitive pricing, we have empowered our customers to make informed decisions and secure the best possible rates for their flood insurance policies, resulting in significant insurance savings."

The $3.6 million saved in premiums is a testament to the efficiency and effectiveness of FloodSimple's technology. As flood insurance rates continue to rise and more homes are classified as high flood risk, FloodSimple remains dedicated to helping customers instantly compare low-cost flood insurance options, maximizing their savings.

About FloodSimple:

For homeowners looking for cost-effective insurance options, FloodSimple offers a streamlined solution to secure affordable flood insurance. FloodSimple is committed to providing affordable and reliable flood insurance solutions for homeowners. By leveraging advanced comparative pricing technology, FloodSimple ensures that customers receive the most competitive rates available. Visit FloodSimple's website to explore comparison rates and start saving on flood insurance today.

Contact Information

Holly Lawrence
PR
hollyl@floodsimple.com

SOURCE: FloodSimple

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
