Kinect Solar Welcomes Tom Athan as Co-CEO

Entrepreneur and co-founder of Altus Power joins market leader Kinect Solar to accelerate growth alongside Founder and Co-CEO Lauren Carson

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2024 / Kinect Solar LLC, a leading solar logistics and distribution services provider, today announced the appointment of Tom Athan as co-CEO, effective immediately. Tom will serve alongside Lauren Carson, co-CEO and founder.

Tom Athan, co-CEO of Kinect Solar

Tom has spent his 30-year career creating, building and operating successful businesses in complicated new markets. He co-founded Altus Power, Inc. in 2009, one of the first solar independent power producers in the United States. Altus Power is now among the largest commercial-scale providers of clean electric power in the U.S. and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange.

Prior to Altus Power, Tom spent 20 years on Wall Street, where he managed a $500 billion portfolio of trading and investment assets. He has held senior management positions at AIG and Société Générale as well as at multiple start-ups he co-founded. Tom started his career as a fixed-income portfolio manager at MBIA and in derivative sales at Lehman Brothers. He holds a B.S. in Finance from Villanova University and an MBA in Finance from Fordham University.

"Tom is an outstanding leader with an exceptional background in capital markets, revenue generation and operations," said Kinect Solar Co-CEO Lauren Carson. "He has served as a trusted advisor for several years, and I am thrilled to welcome him as co-CEO. Together, Tom and I will lead Kinect Solar into its next wave of growth."

In his new role as co-CEO, Tom will focus on increasing revenue, maximizing profitability, managing risks and improving operational efficiency. Together, Lauren and Tom will operate as a unified team, leveraging their unique strengths to create value for Kinect Solar clients, partners and shareholders.

"Lauren and the team have grown Kinect Solar into one of the most trusted names in the industry, known to just about every major manufacturer, IPP and developer," said Tom. "I am excited to join this vibrant organization and, together with Lauren, solidify its position as a market leader in the solar logistics and distribution space."

Learn more about Kinect Solar at https://www.kinectsolar.com.

About Kinect Solar

Kinect Solar specializes in solar distribution and logistics with the aim of helping its partners solve their most complex supply chain challenges. One of Inc.'s 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies, Kinect Solar is one of the largest independent solar distributors in North America with more than 43 warehouses nationwide and 1.5 GW of solar projects under contract. Kinect Solar provides integrated logistics services to major solar manufacturers, developers, utilities and independent power producers. Backed by its team of logistics, procurement and technical experts, Kinect Solar partners with solar businesses to identify and implement high-impact solutions that have an immediate return on investment.

Founded in 2015 by Lauren Carson, Kinect Solar is a privately held, woman-owned small business headquartered in Austin, Texas.

For more information, visit https://www.kinectsolar.com.

Press Contacts

Kinect Solar

Brian Hunter, Director of Marketing

Tel: 801-380-3506

Email: pr@kinectsolar.com

