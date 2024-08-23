Dispel Named a High Performer in G2 Summer 2024 Report

Dispel Earns High Performer Badge Based on Customer Reviews, Excelling in Secure Remote Access for Cyber-Physical Systems

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2024 / Dispel is pleased to announce its recognition as a High Performer in the latest G2 Summer 2024 Report for System Security. This recognition is based on customer reviews and G2's rigorous scoring algorithm, which analyzes feedback and third-party data to determine product rankings. Dispel simplifies cyber-physical systems access, and the award reflects the company's excellence in serving clients in manufacturing, utilities, government, and critical infrastructure.

Dispel's Zero Trust Engine received high praise from users for its simplicity, robust security features, and ease of use. One customer noted, "Dispel prioritizes security above all else. With its built-in multi-factor authentication (MFA) and approval workflow capabilities, the product ensures a highly secure environment." Another shared, "The product is extremely easy to use. [The] Dispel team are always available to help."

Dispel leads the industry in secure remote access tailored for industrial control systems (ICS) and cyber-physical systems (CPS). Critical infrastructure like smart grids and distributed control systems (DCS) require targeted security platforms to protect while maintaining seamless operation of physical processes.

Dispel's solutions integrate robust identity and access management (IAM), single sign-on (SSO), session recording, and access windows, and isolation to ensure that only authorized users gain access to critical OT systems, reducing the risk of breaches and maintaining the integrity of embedded systems and local controllers.

Dispel's technology also addresses the growing complexity of process control and monitoring in environments where the physical world intersects with computation, such as human-machine interfaces (HMI) and intelligent electronic devices. By implementing zero trust controls, Dispel empowers organizations to protect sensitive data within programmable logic controllers (PLC) and other critical components of industrial processes, ensuring that medical devices, workstations, and corporate networks remain secure. This award highlights Dispel's ability to deliver on security and user experience, making it a trusted partner for organizations navigating the challenges of OT system security.

"We're honored to be recognized by G2 as a leader in system security," said Ethan Schmertzler, Co-CEO of Dispel. "These reviews highlight the hard work of our team and the trust our customers place in our solutions."

About Dispel

Dispel is a cybersecurity company specializing in secure remote access solutions for industrial control systems and cyber-physical environments. With a focus on implementing zero trust security models, Dispel's technology safeguards sensitive data and ensures the integrity of operational technology systems. The company's solutions are designed to meet the needs of industries where simplicity, security, and efficiency are paramount.

