Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 22, 2024) - Legend Power Systems Inc. (TSXV: LPS) (OTCQB: LPSIF) ("Legend Power" or the "Company"), a global leader in commercial electrical system solutions, reports its financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2024 ("Q3 F2024"). The Company has also scheduled a conference call to provide a business update to discuss its Q3 F2024 financial results tomorrow at 11:00 AM ET (8:00 AM PT) (details below). The call will be hosted by Randy Buchamer, President & Chief Executive Officer. A complete set of Financial Statements and Management's Discussion & Analysis has been filed at www.sedarplus.ca. All dollar figures are quoted in Canadian dollars.

Q3 F2024 Highlights

Revenue of $1.04 million versus $470 thousand in Q3 F2023

Adjusted EBITDA loss of $392 thousand versus a $884 thousand loss in Q3 F2023

Net loss of $482 thousand versus a $1.02 million loss in Q3 F2023

Cash of $806 thousand, no debt, and $1.5 million in working capital at June 30, 2024

"The third quarter of fiscal 2024 illustrated several key milestones we have been talking about over the last few quarters," said Randy Buchamer, Legend Power Systems CEO. "These include, gross margin improvement to 50% illustrating the power of our financial model, initial orders and deliveries of our Gen3 systems and an LOI for another $3 million from the DOD, bringing order visibility to $5.5 million over the last few quarters. As we work to close additional deals, our pipeline continues to grow. We continue to manage our cash carefully and expect that with deposits and working capital we have the funds necessary to execute on our business model. I look forward to being able to update investors as additional deals are finalized in the coming quarters."

Q3 F2024 Operational Highlights

Progress continues with the City of New York's Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) IDEA program. The City of New York has closed its first round of bids for school projects, which includes the SmartGATE solution in the specification and the award is expected to result in bookings in the near future. The first order from DCAS was received during the quarter, with the expectation of additional orders to follow.

The second site for the Green Proving Ground program for the United States General Services Administration has been selected, which operates approximately 1,800 federally owned buildings is proceeding well. This second unit will be commissioned and shipped in the coming months. The Company continues to build upon key milestones achieved in the prior year, the deployment and evaluation schedule continues to progress.

The pipeline remains very strong with opportunities into government and commercial real estate including residential, hospitality, big box retail and commercial office. Currently Legend Power Systems is engaged in active sales processes with several of the top firms in the Commercial Real Estate space, with large building portfolios.

Q3 F2024 Financial Highlights

Financial summary for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023

Three months ended June 30, Nine months ended June 30, (Cdn$, unless noted otherwise) 2024 2023 Change 2024 2023 Change Revenue 1,042,412 470,310 122% 1,167,638 946,979 23% Cost of sales 522,274 366,307 43% 611,845 747,124 (18)% Gross margin1 520,138 104,003 555,793 199,855 Gross margin %1 50% 22% 48% 21% Operating expenses 999,539 1,128,015 (11)% 3,037,366 3,429,420 (11)% Other income (2,985) 5,444 (155)% 10,539 17,392 (39)% Net loss (482,386) (1,018,568) 53% (2,471,034) (3,212,173) 23% Adjusted EBITDA2 (392,191) (883,821) 56% (2,175,010) (2,769,341) 21%

1 Gross margin is based on a blend of both equipment and installation revenue.

2 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS financial measure. See EBITDA Reconciliation for details.

Revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2024, was $1,042,412 compared with $470,310 in the same quarter of fiscal 2023. The increase in revenue during Q3 of fiscal 2024 was primarily due to an increase in the number of SmartGATE units delivered during the period.

Gross margin in the third quarter of fiscal 2024 was $520,138 (50%), compared with $104,003 (22%) in same quarter of fiscal 2023. The increase in gross margins in Q3 of fiscal 2024 was due to an increase in the average selling price of SmartGATE units.

The Company's operating expenses for the third quarter of fiscal 2024 were $999,539, down from $1,128,015 in the same quarter of fiscal 2023. The primary cause for the decrease was lower salaries and consulting costs as a result of internal cost cutting measures.

Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of fiscal 2024 was negative $392,191, compared with negative $883,821 in same quarter of fiscal 2023.

Net loss for the third quarter of fiscal 2024 was $482,386, compared with a net loss of $1,018,568 in the same quarter of fiscal 2023. Increase in gross margins and decreased operating costs in Q3 of fiscal 2024 compared with the same quarter of fiscal 2023 resulted in a lower net loss.

About Legend Power Systems Inc.

Legend Power Systems Inc. (https://legendpower.com/) provides an intelligent energy management platform that analyzes and improves building energy challenges, significantly impacting asset management and corporate performance. Legend Power's proven solutions support proactive executive decision-making in a complex and volatile business and energy environment. The proprietary and patented system reduces total energy consumption and power costs, while also maximizing the life of electrical equipment. Legend Power's unique solution is also a key contributor to both corporate sustainability efforts and the meeting of utility energy efficiency targets.

Forward-Looking Statements

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results to not be as anticipated, estimated or intended.

