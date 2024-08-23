Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
23.08.2024 03:02 Uhr
85 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Mulan Culture Company: My Mulan Fantasy Dance Drama Enchants Audiences at Niagara Falls Canada

An Enchanting Fusion of Culture and Dance Captivates Spectators Against the Majestic Backdrop of Nature's Wonder

NIAGARA FALLS, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2024 / The captivating performances of "My Mulan Fantasy Dance Drama" produced by Mulan Culture Company and Lindance Dance Academy, enthralled audiences at the Fallsview Theatre, Niagara Falls Convention Center, over two weekends from August 9-18. This marks a significant milestone as the production, produced by Xu Hu and directed by Lin Li, ventured beyond the Greater Toronto Area after five successful rounds of 12 performances.



The event received enthusiastic support from prominent figures, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, MP Tony Baldinelli, MPP Wayne Gates, Mayor Jim Diodati, City Councilor Mona Patel, Deputy Lord Mayor Erwin Wiens, and Doug Birrell, President of the Niagara Falls Canada Hotel Association. The attendance of China's Acting Consul General in Toronto, Cheng Hongbo, and Deputy Consul General Guo Jian at the premiere highlighted the show's international importance.

"My Mulan" follows the journey of modern-day Michelle, who, despite her self-doubt, draws strength from the legendary tale of Hua Mulan. Disguised as a man to take her ailing father's place in the army, Mulan leads her troops to victory, empowering Michelle to reclaim her confidence and return to the stage.

Featuring innovative choreography, stunning visual effects, and a diverse cast of approximately 100 performers-including local talents like Molly Levay-"My Mulan" sets a new standard for multicultural narratives in dance theatre. Co-presented by the Canadian Mulan Cultural Association and the Canadian International Dance Culture Association, this original dance drama is the first of its kind in North America.

Prime Minister Trudeau praised the team's dedication to showcasing Chinese culture on Canada's multicultural stage, while Acting Consul General Cheng expressed pride in the production's ability to reach an international audience and share Mulan's spirit with the world.

Mayor Jim Diodati lauded the performance as a perfect fit for Niagara Falls, highlighting its "magnificent choreography, exquisite costumes, and professional displays of dance, martial arts, and gymnastics." He expressed hopes that "My Mulan" could become a cultural landmark for the city.

Doug Birrell emphasized the emotional depth and modern dialogue of "My Mulan," noting its resonance with audiences and its potential to enhance the cultural impact of the Niagara Falls region. The production collaborated with major hotels in the area, with support from Ms. Anna DiCienzo, VP of Sales from Niagara Falls Hotels, in promoting tourism in Niagara Falls.

Following the performances, "My Mulan" received overwhelmingly positive feedback from attendees who traveled from New York, Buffalo, Ottawa, Montreal, and the Greater Toronto Area, many of whom came specifically for the show.

Continuously refined since its premiere in 2019, "My Mulan" aspires to become a classic cultural hallmark. This summer, the all-star cast features American dancer Xinyi Zhang as the heroic Mulan and renowned Canadian dance troupe leader Kealan McLaughlin as the loyal general. The production masterfully blends dance and martial arts, capturing the essence of Mulan's spirit and motivational power.

The stage design, enhanced by dynamic backdrops and multimedia elements, further enriched the experience. Special performances by Toronto's rap newcomer Forever Chen and Christina Li, along with a live choir in the lotus-picking scene, added a three-dimensional narrative depth.

"My Mulan" not only mesmerized audiences with its outstanding performances but also continued its charitable mission, promoting the theme of "Walking with Love." A portion of the proceeds from this performance will be donated to the Niagara Health Foundation to support the construction of the new South Niagara Hospital, which will benefit local residents' health and well-being.

Audience members praised the choreography, exquisite costumes, original storyline, and diverse dance styles, expressing hopes for the production to have a permanent presence in the Falls and become a cultural landmark in the stunning Niagara Falls region. The show is poised to significantly enhance local tourism and enrich the cultural landscape of Niagara Falls.

For more information about "My Mulan," please visit our website at https://mymulan.ca and follow us on Instagram @mymulan.ca.

Contact Information

Xu Hu
Producer
mymulan.ca@gmail.com
6478383268

Related Files

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE-My Mulan (1)

SOURCE: Mulan Culture Company

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
