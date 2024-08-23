Scientists have used stearic acid and a combination of stearic acid and carbon black to increase thermal conductivity in a photovoltaic-thermal system linked to a heliostat field concentrator. From a temperature of 30 C at the inlet, they were able to heat the water to up to 59 C. Researchers from Bangladesh's Rajshahi University of Engineering & Technology have constructed and tested a heliostat field-integrated photovoltaic-thermal (PVT) system supported by two different organic phase change materials (PCMs) to enhance its thermal conductivity. PCMs are able to absorb, store and release large ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...