23.08.2024 08:06 Uhr
SNK CORPORATION: FATAL FURY: City of the Wolves to Launch April 24, 2025, Pre-Orders Now Live

SNK details new Game Modes, Online Features, Customization, and more

OSAKA, Japan, Aug. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- During Opening Night Live at Gamescom 2024, held on August 20th, SNK CORPORATION announced that FATAL FURY: City of the Wolves will be released on April 24, 2025. SNK also revealed game modes and features coming to City of the Wolves. Additionally, pre-orders for FATAL FURY: City of the Wolves are now open, including the newly revealed Special Edition, which includes the Base Game and Season Pass 1 for $59.99 USD / €59.99 EUR. Players who pre-order the game will receive a Terry Bogard costume based on his classic FATAL FURY appearance, as well as three days of early access starting April 21, 2025. FATAL FURY: City of the Wolves will be available on PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series X|S, Steam, and the Epic Games Store.

FATAL FURY: City of the Wolves

Watch the FATAL FURY: City of the Wolves Pre-Order Trailer here.

South Town's Finest Unite

FATAL FURY: City of the Wolves brings together a diverse roster of familiar faces and new blood, with 17 playable characters at launch. Iconic fighters like Terry Bogard and Rock Howard return to the scene alongside debuting challengers, like the science prodigy Preecha and street assassin Vox Reaper. An additional five DLC fighters will be added in Season Pass 1.

Assets for FATAL FURY: City of the Wolves are available here. For all the latest on FATAL FURY, follow SNK on Twitter or join the official Discord.

ABOUT FATAL FURY
The FATAL FURY series made its debut in 1991, igniting the fighting game frenzy of the 1990s that would soon engulf the gaming industry. GAROU: MARK OF THE WOLVES, released in 1999, has remained the latest installment in the franchise for quite some time. FATAL FURY will soon make its triumphant return for the first time in 26 years when FATAL FURY: City of the Wolves launches in early 2025, featuring a dynamic art style, new and familiar fighters, and modernized battle systems.

ABOUT SNK CORPORATION
Founded in 1978, SNK CORPORATION is a Japanese video game company headquartered in Osaka, Japan. SNK is best known for creating the Neo-Geo arcade system and several game franchises, including THE KING OF FIGHTERS, Metal Slug, Samurai Shodown, and FATAL FURY. Learn more about SNK CORPORATION by visiting https://www.snk-corp.co.jp/us/.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2486320/FATAL_FURY_City_Wolves.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/fatal-fury-city-of-the-wolves-to-launch-april-24-2025-pre-orders-now-live-302229232.html

