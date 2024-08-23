India added 14. 9 GW of new solar capacity in the six months ending June, breaking all previous half-yearly and annual PV installation records. From pv magazine India India installed 14. 9 GW of solar in the first half of calendar year 2024, topping all previous half-year and annual totals, according to a report by Mercom India Research. Mercom said the commissioning of several previously delayed projects contributed to capacity additions in the first half of 2024. "2024 is shaping up to be a breakout year for India's solar industry, with an impressive first half," said Raj Prabhu, CEO of Mercom ...

