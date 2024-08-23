Anzeige
WKN: 870935 | ISIN: FR0000121220 | Ticker-Symbol: SJ7
Tradegate
23.08.24
09:30 Uhr
88,85 Euro
+0,90
+1,02 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
CAC Next 20
STOXX Europe 600
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.08.2024
83 Leser
Sodexo SA: Sodexo announces the completion of the sale of Sofinsod for € 918 million and the payment of a special interim dividend

Issy-les-Moulineaux, August 23, 2024

  • Sale by Sodexo of Sofinsod to Bellon SA for €918 million, enabling the simplification of Sodexo's shareholder structure and the monetization of an illiquid asset
  • All proceeds from the sale will be distributed in the form of a special interim dividend of €6.24 per share
  • The ex-dividend date will be August 27, 2024. The record date will be August 28, 2024. The special interim dividend will be paid on August 29, 2024.

About Sodexo

Founded in Marseille in 1966 by Pierre Bellon, Sodexo is the global leader in sustainable food and valued experiences at every moment in life: learn, work, heal and play. The Group stands out for its independence, its founding family shareholding and its responsible business model. Thanks to its two activities of Food and Facilities Management Services, Sodexo meets all the challenges of everyday life with a dual goal: to improve the quality of life of our employees and those we serve, and contribute to the economic, social and environmental progress in the communities where we operate. For Sodexo, growth and social commitment go hand in hand. Our purpose is to create a better everyday for everyone to build a better life for all.

Sodexo is included in the CAC Next 20, CAC 40 ESG, CAC SBT 1.5, FTSE 4 Good and DJSI indices.

Key Figures

  • 22.6 billion euros Fiscal 2023
    consolidated revenues
  • 430,000 employees as at August 31, 2023
  • #1 France-based private employer worldwide
  • 45 countries as at August 31, 2023
  • 80 million consumers served daily
  • 13 billion euros in market capitalization
    as at August 22, 2024

Contacts

MediaInvestor Relations
Mathieu Scaravetti
Tel : +33 6 28 62 21 91
Mathieu.scaravetti@sodexo.com		Virginia Jeanson
Tel: +33 1 57 75 80 56
Virginia.jeanson@sodexo.com

Attachment

  • PR Sodexo - Sale of Sofinsod and payment of a special interim dividend- ENG (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/d26136f8-b869-4ac9-b4c9-f946f3d9db45)

© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
