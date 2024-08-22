WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE: CAVA) ("CAVA Group" or the "Company"), the category-defining Mediterranean fast-casual restaurant brand that brings heart, health, and humanity to food, today announced financial results for its fiscal second quarter ended July 14, 2024.

" Our results in the second quarter continued to demonstrate the strength of our category-defining brand and our unique and compelling value proposition," said Brett Schulman, Co-Founder and CEO. " During the quarter, traffic grew 9.5%, we opened 18 net new restaurants and, driven by the power of our unit economic engine, generated average unit volume of $2.7 million. In addition, we launched our new grilled steak main, once again exhibiting our excellence in culinary innovation. Grilled steak is significantly outperforming our expectations and giving guests another reason to visit CAVA and come back more often."

Fiscal Second Quarter 2024 Highlights:

CAVA Revenue grew 35.2% to $231.4 million as compared to $171.1 million in the prior year quarter.

grew 35.2% to $231.4 million as compared to $171.1 million in the prior year quarter. Net New CAVA Restaurant Openings of 18, bringing total CAVA Restaurants to 341, a 22.2% increase in total CAVA Restaurants year over year.

of 18, bringing total CAVA Restaurants to 341, a 22.2% increase in total CAVA Restaurants year over year. CAVA Same Restaurant Sales Growth of 14.4%, including traffic growth of 9.5%.

of 14.4%, including traffic growth of 9.5%. CAVA AUV of $2.7 million as compared to $2.6 million in the prior year quarter.

of $2.7 million as compared to $2.6 million in the prior year quarter. CAVA Restaurant-Level Profit of $61.3 million or growth of 37.3% over the prior year quarter, with CAVA Restaurant-Level Profit Margin of 26.5%.

of $61.3 million or growth of 37.3% over the prior year quarter, with of 26.5%. CAVA Digital Revenue Mix was 35.8%.

was 35.8%. CAVA Group Net Income of $19.7 million compared to net income of $6.5 million in the prior year quarter.

of $19.7 million compared to net income of $6.5 million in the prior year quarter. CAVA Group Adjusted EBITDA (1) of $34.3 million compared to $21.6 million in the prior year quarter.

of $34.3 million compared to $21.6 million in the prior year quarter. Net cash provided by operating activities of $48.9 million with Free Cash Flow(1) of $22.7 million.

CAVA Fiscal Second Quarter 2024 Review:

CAVA Revenue was $231.4 million, an increase of 35.2% compared with the second quarter of fiscal 2023. The increase was primarily driven by 78 Net New CAVA Restaurant Openings during or subsequent to the second quarter of fiscal 2023, which are exceeding our performance expectations, and CAVA Same Restaurant Sales Growth of 14.4%. CAVA Same Restaurant Sales Growth consists of a 9.5% increase from guest traffic and a 4.9% increase from menu price and product mix.

CAVA Restaurant-Level Profit Margin was 26.5% compared with 26.1% in the second quarter of fiscal 2023. The increase was due to leverage from higher sales, partially offset by incremental wage investments and input costs associated with the June 3rd launch of grilled steak.

CAVA Group Fiscal Second Quarter 2024 Review:

General and administrative expenses were $28.3 million, or 12.1% of revenue, as compared to $23.3 million, or 13.5% of revenue, in the second quarter of fiscal 2023. General and administrative expenses, excluding equity-based compensation and certain non-recurring public company costs in the prior year quarter(1), were $24.7 million, or 10.6% of revenue, as compared to $20.4 million, or 11.8% of revenue, in the second quarter of fiscal 2023. The decrease of 120 basis points was primarily due to leverage from higher sales, partially offset by investments to support future growth and increased recurring public company costs.

Net income was $19.7 million, or 8.5% of revenue, an increase of $13.2 million as compared to $6.5 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA(1) was $34.3 million, or 14.7% of revenue, an increase of $12.7 million, or 59.0%, compared to the second quarter of fiscal 2023. The increase was primarily driven by the number and strength of performance of Net New CAVA Restaurant Openings during or subsequent to the second quarter of fiscal 2023, 14.4% CAVA Same Restaurant Sales Growth, and leverage in general and administrative expenses.

__________________ (1) General and administrative expenses, excluding equity-based compensation and certain non-recurring public company costs, Adjusted EBITDA, and Free Cash Flow are non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations to the most directly comparable financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP are set forth in the tables at the end of this press release.

Fiscal Full-Year 2024 Outlook:

CAVA Group announced today that it has raised fiscal full-year 2024 guidance, as follows:

May 28, 2024 August 22, 2024 Net New CAVA Restaurant Openings 50 to 54 54 to 57 CAVA Same Restaurant Sales Growth 4.5% to 6.5% 8.5% to 9.5% CAVA Restaurant-Level Profit Margin 23.7% to 24.3% 24.2% to 24.7% Pre-opening costs $12.0 to $13.0 million $12.0 to $13.0 million Adjusted EBITDA $100.0 to $105.0 million $109.0 to $114.0 million

Actual results may differ materially from CAVA Group's fiscal full-year 2024 guidance as a result of, among other things, the factors described under "Forward-Looking Statements" below.

A reconciliation of the forward-looking fiscal 2024 Adjusted EBITDA to net income cannot be provided without unreasonable effort because of the inherent difficulty of accurately forecasting the occurrence and financial impact of the various adjusting items necessary for such reconciliation that have not yet occurred, are out of our control, or cannot be reasonably predicted.

About CAVA Group:

CAVA is the category-defining Mediterranean fast-casual restaurant brand, bringing together healthful food and bold, satisfying flavors at scale. Our brand and our opportunity transcend the Mediterranean category to compete in the large and growing limited-service restaurant sector as well as the health and wellness food category. CAVA serves guests across gender lines, age groups, and income levels and benefits from generational tailwinds created by consumer demand for healthy living and a demographic shift towards greater ethnic diversity. We meet consumers' desires to engage with convenient, authentic, purpose-driven brands that view food as a source of self-expression. The broad appeal of our food combined with these favorable industry trends drive our vast opportunity for continued growth.

Earnings Conference Call:

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that reflect our current views with respect to, among other things, our operations and financial performance. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements relate to matters such as our industry, business strategy, goals, and expectations concerning our market position, future operations, margins, profitability, capital expenditures, liquidity and capital resources, and other financial and operating information. These statements may include words such as "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "future," "will," "seek," "foreseeable," "outlook," the negative version of these words or similar terms and phrases to identify forward-looking statements in this press release.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on management's current expectations and are not guarantees of future performance. The forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties, assumptions, or changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict or quantify. Our expectations, beliefs, and projections are expressed in good faith, and we believe there is a reasonable basis for them. However, there can be no assurance that management's expectations, beliefs, and projections will result or be achieved. Actual results may differ materially from these expectations due to changes in global, regional, or local economic, business, competitive, market, regulatory, and other factors, many of which are beyond our control. We believe that these factors include but are not limited to the following: our operation in a highly competitive industry; our ability to open new restaurants while managing our growth effectively and maintaining our culture; our ability to successfully identify appropriate locations and develop and expand our operations in existing and new markets; the profitability of new restaurants, and any impact to sales at our existing locations; the impact of changes in guest perception of our brand; our ability to successfully market our restaurants and brand; the impact of food safety, health department regulations, and food-borne illness concerns together with our ability to adequately address such concerns and meet regulatory obligations, including at our manufacturing facilities; our ability to maintain or increase prices; our ability to accurately predict guest trends and demand and successfully introduce new menu offerings and improve our existing menu offerings; the risks associated with leasing property; our ability to successfully expand our digital and delivery business; our ability to utilize, recognize, respond to, and effectively manage the immediacy of social media; our ability to achieve or maintain profitability in the future, especially if we continue to grow at an accelerated rate; our ability to realize the anticipated benefits from past and potential future acquisitions, investments or other strategic initiatives; our ability to manage our manufacturing and supply chain effectively; the impact of shortages, delays, or interruptions in the delivery of food items and other products; our ability to successfully optimize, operate, and manage our production facilities; the risks associated with our reliance on third parties; the impact of increases in food, commodity, energy, and other costs; the impact of increases in labor costs, labor shortages, and our ability to identify, hire, train, motivate and retain the right team members; our ability to attract, develop, and retain our management team and key team members; the impact of any cybersecurity breaches and our ability to respond effectively to technology threats or events; the impact of failures, or interruptions in, or our inability to effectively scale and adapt, our information technology systems; our ability to comply with, or changes in, the extensive laws or regulations requirements to which we are subject, including those related to privacy; the impact of economic factors and guest behavior trends; the impact of evolving rules and regulations with respect to environmental, social and governance matters; risks associated with our ability to secure, and protect our intellectual property; risks associated with civil unrest, acts of terrorism, threats to national security, the conflicts in Eastern Europe and the Middle East and other geopolitical events, including potential discriminatory perspectives towards certain cuisines; the impact of climate change and volatile adverse weather conditions; and each of the other factors set forth in "Part I-Item 1A. Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, and in other reports filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available on the investor relations page of our website at investor.cava.com

The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release speaks only as of the date of this press release and are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements included in this press release. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

In addition to our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared in accordance with GAAP, we present Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, general and administrative expenses, excluding equity-based compensation and certain non-recurring public company costs, and Free Cash Flow in this press release as supplemental measures of financial performance that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, GAAP. We believe they assist investors and analysts in comparing our operating performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our operating performance. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, general and administrative expenses, excluding equity-based compensation and certain non-recurring public company costs, and Free Cash Flow are useful to investors in highlighting trends in our operating performance, while other measures can differ significantly depending on long-term strategic decisions regarding capital structure, the tax jurisdictions in which we operate, and capital investments. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, general and administrative expenses, excluding equity-based compensation and certain non-recurring public company costs, and Free Cash Flow to supplement GAAP measures of performance in the evaluation of the effectiveness of our business strategies, to make budgeting decisions, and to compare our performance against that of other peer companies using similar measures. Management supplements GAAP results with non-GAAP financial measures to provide a more complete understanding of the factors and trends affecting the business than GAAP results alone provide.

Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, general and administrative expenses, excluding equity-based compensation and certain non-recurring public company costs, and Free Cash Flow are not recognized terms under GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to net income, net income margin, or general and administrative expenses, as applicable, as measures of financial performance or cash provided by operating activities as measures of liquidity, or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow are not intended to be measures of free cash flow available for management's discretionary use, as Adjusted EBITDA does not consider certain cash requirements such as tax payments and financing cash flows, and Free Cash Flow does not consider certain cash requirements such as financing cash flows. Our non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider them in isolation, or as substitutes for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations are:

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect our cash expenditures or future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs;

Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow do not reflect cash flows from financing activities of our business;

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect period to period changes in taxes, income tax expense, or the cash necessary to pay income taxes;

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect the impact of earnings or cash charges resulting from matters we consider not to be indicative of our ongoing operations;

although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced in the future, and Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements; and

other companies in our industry may calculate Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, general and administrative expenses, excluding equity-based compensation and certain non-recurring public company costs, and Free Cash Flow differently than we do, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures.

CAVA GROUP, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS Twelve Weeks Ended Twenty-Eight Weeks Ended (in thousands, except per share amounts) July 14,

2024 July 9,

2023 July 14,

2024 July 9,

2023 Revenue $ 233,495 $ 172,894 $ 492,501 $ 375,977 Operating expenses: Restaurant operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization) Food, beverage, and packaging 68,839 51,000 142,786 110,118 Labor 58,388 42,417 124,901 94,571 Occupancy 15,917 13,400 36,339 29,999 Other operating expenses 27,991 20,646 60,749 45,294 Total restaurant operating expenses 171,135 127,463 364,775 279,982 General and administrative expenses 28,281 23,321 62,121 52,345 Depreciation and amortization 13,733 10,709 31,055 23,568 Restructuring and other costs 70 1,853 352 4,068 Pre-opening costs 3,302 3,400 6,681 9,399 Impairment and asset disposal costs 830 386 2,120 3,105 Total operating expenses 217,351 167,132 467,104 372,467 Income from operations 16,144 5,762 25,397 3,510 Interest income, net (3,824 ) (699 ) (8,738 ) (674 ) Other income, net (60 ) (118 ) (138 ) (292 ) Income before income taxes 20,028 6,579 34,273 4,476 Provision for income taxes 287 40 539 78 Net income $ 19,741 $ 6,539 $ 33,734 $ 4,398 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.17 $ 0.23 $ 0.30 $ 0.34 Diluted $ 0.17 $ 0.21 $ 0.29 $ 0.29 Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 114,130 28,366 114,040 13,098 Diluted 118,291 31,279 118,088 15,212

Financial information for the Company's reportable segments was as follows:

Twelve Weeks Ended Twenty-Eight Weeks Ended (in thousands) July 14,

2024 July 9,

2023 July 14,

2024 July 9,

2023 Revenue CAVA $ 231,384 $ 171,089 $ 487,674 $ 367,850 Zoes Kitchen - - - 3,867 Other 2,111 1,805 4,827 4,260 Total revenue 233,495 172,894 492,501 375,977 Restaurant operating expenses (1) CAVA 170,119 126,473 361,793 273,251 Zoes Kitchen - - - 4,044 Other 1,016 990 2,982 2,687 Total restaurant operating expenses 171,135 127,463 364,775 279,982 Restaurant-level profit (loss) CAVA 61,265 44,616 125,881 94,599 Zoes Kitchen - - - (177 ) Other 1,095 815 1,845 1,573 Total restaurant-level profit 62,360 45,431 127,726 95,995 Reconciliation of restaurant-level profit to income before income taxes: General and administrative expenses 28,281 23,321 62,121 52,345 Depreciation and amortization 13,733 10,709 31,055 23,568 Restructuring and other costs 70 1,853 352 4,068 Pre-opening costs 3,302 3,400 6,681 9,399 Impairment and asset disposal costs 830 386 2,120 3,105 Interest income, net (3,824 ) (699 ) (8,738 ) (674 ) Other income, net (60 ) (118 ) (138 ) (292 ) Income before income taxes $ 20,028 $ 6,579 $ 34,273 $ 4,476

__________________ (1) Restaurant operating expenses consist of food, beverage, and packaging (excluding depreciation and amortization), labor, occupancy, and other operating expenses.

CAVA is our single operating brand for our operations as we have converted and wound down our Zoes Kitchen operations, with the last conversion restaurant opening on October 20, 2023. As a result, we have highlighted the CAVA segment distinctly from CAVA Group results throughout this press release.

The following tables summarize the results of the CAVA segment:

Twelve Weeks Ended July 14,

2024 July 9,

2023 Change (in thousands) $ % of

Revenue $ % of

Revenue $ % Revenue $ 231,384 100.0 % $ 171,089 100.0 % $ 60,295 35.2 % Restaurant operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization) Food, beverage, and packaging 67,989 29.4 50,181 29.3 17,808 35.5 Labor 58,388 25.2 42,417 24.8 15,971 37.7 Occupancy 15,917 6.9 13,400 7.8 2,517 18.8 Other operating expenses 27,825 12.0 20,475 12.0 7,350 35.9 Total restaurant operating expenses 170,119 73.5 126,473 73.9 43,646 34.5 Restaurant-level profit $ 61,265 26.5 % $ 44,616 26.1 % $ 16,649 37.3 %

Twenty-Eight Weeks Ended July 14,

2024 July 9,

2023 Change (in thousands) $ % of

Revenue $ % of

Revenue $ % Restaurant revenue $ 487,674 100.0 % $ 367,850 100.0 % $ 119,824 32.6 % Restaurant operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization) Food, beverage, and packaging 140,184 28.7 106,635 29.0 33,549 31.5 Labor 124,901 25.6 93,065 25.3 31,836 34.2 Occupancy 36,339 7.5 29,491 8.0 6,848 23.2 Other operating expenses 60,369 12.4 44,060 12.0 16,309 37.0 Total restaurant operating expenses 361,793 74.2 273,251 74.3 88,542 32.4 Restaurant-level profit $ 125,881 25.8 % $ 94,599 25.7 % $ 31,282 33.1 %

The following table presents selected quarterly financial and other data:

Twelve Weeks Ended Sixteen Weeks Ended Thirteen Weeks Ended Twelve Weeks Ended Twelve Weeks Ended July 14,

2024 April 21,

2024 December 31,

2023 October 1,

2023 July 9,

2023 ($ in thousands) (Q2 2024) (Q1 2024) (Q4 2023) (Q3 2023) (Q2 2023) Net New CAVA Restaurant Openings 18 14 19 11 16 CAVA Restaurants, end of period 341 323 309 290 279 CAVA Same Restaurant Sales Growth(1) 14.4 % 2.3 % 11.4 % 14.1 % 18.2 % CAVA AUV(2) $ 2,689 $ 2,608 $ 2,639 $ 2,640 $ 2,599 CAVA Restaurant-Level Profit $ 61,265 $ 64,616 $ 39,309 $ 43,580 $ 44,616 CAVA Restaurant-Level Profit Margin 26.5 % 25.2 % 22.4 % 25.1 % 26.1 % CAVA Restaurant Operating Weeks 3,963 5,086 3,929 3,432 3,276

__________________ (1) CAVA Same Restaurant Sales Growth for Q4 2023 is presented excluding the impact of the 53rd week of fiscal year 2023. To achieve an optimal comparison of fiscal weeks in the CAVA Same Restaurant Sales calculation in fiscal 2024, giving consideration to holiday periods, each week of fiscal 2023 was shifted by one week. As a result of this shift, approximately $3.9 million of revenue is not included in CAVA Same Restaurant Sales Growth for Q1 2024. Had this shift not been made, CAVA Same Restaurant Sales Growth would have been 4.3% in Q1 2024 and immaterially impacted in Q2 2024. (2) For purposes of calculating CAVA AUV for Q2 2023 and Q3 2023 the applicable measurement period is the trailing thirteen periods ended July 9, 2023, and October 1, 2023 respectively. For purposes of calculating CAVA AUV for Q4 2023, Q1 2024, and Q2 2024 the applicable measurement period is the trailing thirteen periods ended December 31, 2023, April 21, 2024, and July 14, 2024, respectively, excluding the 53rd week of fiscal year 2023.

The following table presents the Company's selected balance sheet data:

(in thousands) July 14,

2024 December 31,

2023 Cash and cash equivalents $ 343,748 $ 332,428 Total assets 1,038,542 983,757 Total liabilities 443,105 412,955 Total stockholders' equity 595,437 570,802 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity 1,038,542 983,757

The following table shows the growth in our company-owned CAVA restaurant base:

Twelve Weeks Ended Twenty-Eight Weeks Ended July 14,

2024 July 9,

2023 July 14,

2024 July 9,

2023 CAVA Restaurants Beginning of period 323 263 309 237 New CAVA restaurant openings(1) 18 16 33 43 Permanent closure - - (1 ) (1 ) End of period 341 279 341 279

__________________ (1) New CAVA restaurant openings during the twelve and twenty-eight weeks ended July 9, 2023 include converted Zoes Kitchen locations.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The following table reconciles net income to Adjusted EBITDA and net income margin to Adjusted EBITDA Margin:

Twelve Weeks Ended Twenty-Eight Weeks Ended (in thousands) July 14,

2024 July 9,

2023 July 14,

2024 July 9,

2023 Net income $ 19,741 $ 6,539 $ 33,734 $ 4,398 Non-GAAP Adjustments Interest income, net (3,824 ) (699 ) (8,738 ) (674 ) Provision for income taxes 287 40 539 78 Depreciation and amortization 13,733 10,709 31,055 23,568 Equity-based compensation 3,571 1,778 8,741 2,983 Other income, net (60 ) (118 ) (138 ) (292 ) Impairment and asset disposal costs 830 386 2,120 3,105 Restructuring and other costs 70 1,853 352 4,068 Certain non-recurring public company costs - 1,113 - 1,113 Adjusted EBITDA $ 34,348 $ 21,601 $ 67,665 $ 38,347 Revenue $ 233,495 $ 172,894 $ 492,501 $ 375,977 Net income margin 8.5 % 3.8 % 6.8 % 1.2 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin 14.7 % 12.5 % 13.7 % 10.2 %

The following table reconciles general and administrative expenses to general and administrative expenses, excluding equity-based compensation and certain non-recurring public company costs:

Twelve Weeks Ended Twenty-Eight Weeks Ended ($ in thousands) July 14, 2024 July 9, 2023 July 14,

2024 July 9,

2023 General and administrative expenses $ 28,281 $ 23,321 $ 62,121 $ 52,345 Equity-based compensation 3,571 1,778 8,741 2,983 Certain non-recurring public company costs - 1,113 - 1,113 General and administrative expenses, excluding equity-based compensation and certain non-recurring public company costs $ 24,710 $ 20,430 $ 53,380 $ 48,249 Revenue $ 233,495 $ 172,894 $ 492,501 $ 375,977 General and administrative expenses, as a percentage of revenue 12.1 % 13.5 % 12.6 % 13.9 % General and administrative expenses, excluding equity-based compensation and certain non-recurring public company costs, as a percentage of revenue 10.6 % 11.8 % 10.8 % 12.8 %

The following table reconciles net cash provided by operating activities to Free Cash Flow:

Twelve Weeks Ended Twenty-Eight Weeks Ended (in thousands) July 14,

2024 July 9,

2023 July 14,

2024 July 9,

2023 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 48,909 $ 21,431 $ 87,295 $ 47,110 Purchases of property and equipment (26,195 ) (33,381 ) (59,882 ) (72,478 ) Free Cash Flow $ 22,714 $ (11,950 ) $ 27,413 $ (25,368 )

Glossary:

The following definitions apply to these terms as used in this press release:

"Adjusted EBITDA" is defined as net income adjusted to exclude interest income, net, provision for income taxes, and depreciation and amortization, further adjusted to exclude equity-based compensation, other income, net, impairment and asset disposal costs, restructuring and other costs, and certain non-recurring public company costs, in each case, to the extent applicable in a given fiscal period. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for a reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA for the twelve and twenty-eight weeks ended July 14, 2024 and July 9, 2023;

"Adjusted EBITDA Margin" is defined as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue;

"CAVA Average Unit Volume" or "CAVA AUV" represents total revenue of operating CAVA Restaurants that were open for the entire trailing thirteen periods, and digital kitchens sales for such period, divided by the number of operating CAVA Restaurants that were open for the entire trailing thirteen periods;

"CAVA digital kitchen" is defined to include kitchens used for third-party marketplace and native delivery, digital order pickup and/or centralized catering production, and that has neither in-restaurant dining nor customer-facing make lines;

"CAVA Digital Revenue Mix" represents the portion of CAVA Revenue related to digital orders as a percentage of total CAVA Revenue;

"CAVA hybrid kitchen" is defined to include kitchens that have enhanced kitchen capabilities to support centralized catering production and that also have in-restaurant dining and customer-facing make lines;

"CAVA Restaurant Operating Weeks" represents the aggregate number of weeks each of our CAVA Restaurants has been open in a given period;

"CAVA Restaurant-Level Profit," a segment measure of profit and loss, represents CAVA Revenue less food, beverage, and packaging, labor, occupancy, and other operating expenses, excluding depreciation and amortization. CAVA Restaurant-Level Profit excludes pre-opening costs;

"CAVA Restaurant-Level Profit Margin" represents CAVA Restaurant-Level Profit as a percentage of CAVA Revenue;

"CAVA Restaurants" is defined to include all CAVA restaurants, including converted Zoes Kitchen locations and CAVA hybrid kitchens, that are open as of the end of the specific period. CAVA Restaurants exclude restaurants operating under license agreements and CAVA digital kitchens;

"CAVA Revenue" is defined to include all revenue attributable to CAVA restaurants in the specified period, excluding restaurants operating under license agreements;

"CAVA Same Restaurant Sales Growth" is defined as the period-over-period sales comparison for CAVA restaurants that have been open for 365 days or longer (including converted Zoes Kitchen locations that have been open for 365 days or longer after the completion of the conversion to a CAVA restaurant);

"CPG" refers to consumer packaged goods;

"digital orders" means orders made through catering and digital channels, such as the CAVA app and the CAVA website. Digital orders include orders fulfilled through third-party marketplace and native delivery and digital order pick-up;

"Free Cash Flow" means net cash provided by operating activities less purchases of property and equipment;

"guest traffic" means the number of entrees ordered in-restaurant and through digital orders; and

"Net New CAVA Restaurant Openings" is defined as new CAVA restaurant openings (including CAVA restaurants converted from a Zoes Kitchen location) during a specified reporting period, net of any permanent CAVA restaurant closures during the same period.

We operate on a 52-week or 53-week fiscal year that ends on the last Sunday of the calendar year. In a 52-week fiscal year, the first fiscal quarter contains sixteen weeks and the second, third, and fourth fiscal quarters each contain twelve weeks. In a 53-week fiscal year, the first fiscal quarter contains sixteen weeks, the second and third fiscal quarters each contain twelve weeks, and the fourth fiscal quarter contains thirteen weeks. References to "thirteen periods" are to the 13 accounting periods we have in each fiscal year, with each accounting period being four weeks, except in a 53-week fiscal year which will contain one accounting period of five weeks.

Certain numerical figures have been subject to rounding adjustments. Accordingly, numerical figures shown as totals in various tables may not be arithmetic aggregations of the figures that precede them.

