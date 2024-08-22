Brand Engagement Network, Inc.: Brand Engagement Network Inc. Promotes Paul Chang to CEO

JACKSON, Wyo., Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brand Engagement Network Inc. ("BEN") (Nasdaq: BNAI), an emerging provider of safe and secure customer engagement AI, today announced the promotion of Paul Chang to CEO. In his new role, Paul's unique expertise, and his long-term experience on BEN's leadership team, will enable a seamless continuation of operations and execution of the company's ongoing strategy. With Chang's promotion, BEN Co-CEO Michael Zacharski will step down from his position with the company.



"I am excited and grateful for this opportunity to lead BEN through its next stage of growth," said Paul Chang, CEO of BEN. "As we carry on our goal of elevating customer experiences and engagements with AI assistant technology, BEN is well positioned to continue pursuing strategic initiatives and partnerships that scale the company to new heights and provide increased value to our partners and customers."

"In my former role as CEO and most recently Co-CEO of BEN, Paul and I worked closely together to develop and drive the strategy that has led the company to its current level," said Michael Zacharski. "I am excited to see Paul take the reins as the new CEO, and for the company to continue to flourish under his leadership."

About BEN

BEN (Brand Engagement Network) is a leading provider of conversational AI technology and human-like AI avatars headquartered in Jackson, WY. BEN delivers highly personalized, multi-modal (text, voice, and vision) AI engagement, with a focus on industries where there is a massive workforce gap and an opportunity to transform how consumers engage with networks, providers, and brands. The backbone of BEN's success is a rich portfolio of conversational AI applications that drive better customer experience, increased automation and operational efficiencies. Powered by a proprietary large language model developed based on years of research and development from leading experts in AI and advanced security methodologies, BEN seeks to partner with companies with complementary capabilities and networks to enable meaningful business outcomes.

Additional information about BEN can be found here: https://beninc.ai/ .

