Vistin Pharma ASA: Second quarter and first half 2024 financial results

Oslo, Norway, 23rd of August 2024

Vistin Pharma ASA (VISTN) today announces the financial results for the second quarter of 2024.

Revenue in the second quarter ended at MNOK 106 compared to MNOK 107 in Q2 2023. Sales volume in the quarter was up by 4% compared to Q2 2023, currency neutral sales increased by 1%. Revenue for first half of 2024 ended at MNOK 210 compared to MNOK 208 YTD last year.

Second quarter EBITDA ended at MNOK 27 compared to MNOK 20 in Q2 2023, representing a 40% increase. EBITDA positively affected by product mix, favorable material cost prices and good cost control in quarter. EBITDA for first half of 2024 ended at MNOK 48 compared to MNOK 34 YTD 2023, an increase of 42%.

The net profit ended at MNOK 19.2 for the second quarter of 2024. Net profit positively affected with approx. MNOK 2.5 in the quarter due to fair value of future FX cash flow hedging contracts (unrealized gain - no cash effect in quarter).

Cash dividend of NOK 0.50 per share distributed in June 2024. Additional dividend of NOK 0.50 per share planned to be distributed in Q4

The second quarter conference call, which will be held today 23rd of August at 8.30am (CET), will be available via webcast and audio through the following access points:

Webcast:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/v93s3oau

Telephone conference (online registration):

https://register.vevent.com/register/BIe6d25489e7ce45c18e8661e4d04d1d9a

The conference call will be held in English.

Please find the Q2 report and presentation enclosed. The report will also be made available on www.vistin.com.

For further information, please contact:

Alexander Karlsen

CFO

+47 97 05 36 21

alexander.karlsen@vistin.com

