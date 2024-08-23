Anzeige
WKN: A144B3 | ISIN: LT0000127151
Lang & Schwarz
23.08.24
11:41 Uhr
2,050 Euro
-0,010
-0,49 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.08.2024 08:36 Uhr
28 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Resolutions of the General Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting of INVL Baltic Real Estate

The resolutions of the General Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting (hereinafter - the Meeting) of special closed-ended type real estate investment company INVL Baltic Real Estate (hereinafter - the Company) that was held on 23 August 2024:

1. Regarding the amending of the decision of the General Ordinary Shareholders Meeting of INVL Baltic Real Estate of 30 April 2024 on the approval of participation of the Company in the reorganisation and preparation of the terms of reorganisation.

1.1. To amend the decision of the Company's General Ordinary Shareholders Meeting of 30 April 2024 on the approval of participation of the Company in the reorganisation and preparation of the terms of reorganisation, by rewording clause 9.10 as follows:

"9.10. To instruct the management of INVL Baltic Real Estate Management Company until 31 December 2024 in accordance with this decision, the requirements of the Civil Code of the Republic of Lithuania and the LC, to prepare the terms of reorganisation and the Articles of Association of INVL Baltic Real Estate, which will be in effect after the reorganisation."

1.2. To determine that the remaining part of the decision of the General Ordinary Shareholders Meeting of 30 April 2024 on the agenda item concerning the approval of participation of the Company in the reorganisation and preparation of the terms of reorganisation shall remain in full effect.

The person authorized to provide additional information:
Real Estate Fund Manager of Management Company
Vytautas Bakšinskas
E-mail vytautas.baksinskas@invl.com


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
