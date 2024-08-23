Researchers have covered part of a rooftop solar plant with a different numbers of shading cloth layers to measure their power, current, and voltage. They have been able to identify a point after which the value of system current and maximum power is no longer sensitive to shading heaviness. A group of scientists from India's Aligarh Muslim University conducted a field experiment to analyze the impact of shading heaviness on voltage, current, and power on PV modules and strings. To measure shading heaviness, the group used varying layers of shading cloth to identify a critical point, following ...

