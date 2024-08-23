CoinShares International (CS) posted a strong adjusted EBITDA in Q224 of £26.6m (vs £11.4m in Q223), which included two one-off factors: the £21.8m full write-down of its holdings in FlowBank and a £28.8m impairment reversal, following the successful sale of CS's FTX claim. Management highlighted that CS's operations have not been disrupted in any way by the recent turmoil across financial markets (including the digital assets market). CS recently paid the first two instalments of its £9.3m dividend (£0.13 per share) from FY23 earnings, with the full-year payment now implying a c 2.6% dividend yield. Furthermore, it declared a special dividend of US$31.4m (c £24.3m), representing 86% of the consideration it received for the FTX claim, to be paid in October 2024.

