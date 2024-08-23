Australian battery manufacturer Redflow has entered voluntary administration after failing to secure capital to upscale its X10 battery for larger projects. From pv magazine Australia Redflow, a Brisbane-based zinc-bromine flow battery producer, has entered into voluntary administration after failing to secure capital to scale up its X10 battery to target larger projects. In March, it secured AUD 1. 1 million ($740,000) in funding from the Queensland Critical Minerals and Battery Technology Fund to develop and build a large-scale version. The company also secured AUD 20 million of United States ...

