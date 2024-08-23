Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 23, 2024) - GPM Metals Inc. (TSXV: GPM) ("GPM" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has selected DDH1 Drilling Pty Ltd as the drilling contractor for its Walker Gossan Project. GPM plans to complete a 3,000 m drill program to test several large, coincident, gravity, radiometric and geochemical anomalies, which are indicative of the giant polymetallic gossan systems located on the Eastern Australian Cratonic Edge such as MacArthur River, Century and Mount Isa.

DDH1 Drilling currently operates a fleet of over 70 multi-purpose surface and underground Diamond Core drilling rigs on mine sites and remote locations across Australia including Western Australia, Northern Territory, Queensland, New South Wales, South Australia and Victoria.

Additionally, GPM is pleased to appoint Benn Whistler as Exploration Manager with the responsibility of overseeing the exploration program at the Walker Gossan Project.

Benn is a geologist with 30 years' experience across multiple commodities in Australia, PNG, New Caledonia, Fiji, Solomon Islands and Ecuador. Benn is an experienced geologist and explorationist, bringing expertise in remote operations, geology, management of drilling programs and the design and management of complex geological models. Benn led teams responsible for significant discoveries at SolGold's world class Cascabel and Porvenir porphyry deposits which together comprise over 15 Mt Cu, 25 Moz Au, and 100 Moz Ag. Previous to this, Benn was integral in resource additions at the Emperor Gold Mine in Vatukoula, Fiji, and was a part of the discovery team at the George Fisher Lead-Zinc Deposit, near Mount Isa, Australia.

Daniel Noone, Chairman, commented, "We are excited to be kicking off our drill program, and appointing Benn Whistler as Exploration Manager to oversee the program. DDH1 Drilling has a strong track record of achieving drill targets while Benn has a strong track record for world class discoveries, being credited with SolGold's Cascabel discovery in Ecuador."

Furthermore, GPM is pleased to announce that it has engaged Haywood Securities Inc. ("Haywood") to act as financial advisor to the Company to support its financing, marketing, and corporate objectives.

